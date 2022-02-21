Liverpool are quickly back into matchday mode with a recovery, presser, matchday minus-one and then hosting Leeds, all in the next few days – and a fitness update today too.

Reds “will try everything” to get forwards ready for final

The fully fit squad didn’t last too long! Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino missed the weekend win over Norwich and neither will be available for midweek either.

Jurgen Klopp says the club will give them every opportunity to be ready for the League Cup final against Chelsea at the weekend, but it’s “too early” to even say if it will need a late call to decide if either are fit for it.

That means the forward line will either be Mo, Sadio and Luis once more against Leeds, or else Taki or Div will earn a surprise recall.

Either way, at least one of those latter two options will likely get a chance from the bench and maybe they’ll be able to force their way into contention for a squad role at Wembley.

Squad men and soundbites

Divock Origi is being targeted by at least two clubs in Serie A, say TMW, with Atalanta and Napoli the front-runners for a free transfer – the latter being especially likely if they sell Victor Osimhen for big money at the end of the season

Kostas Tsimikas is thriving this season with more game time, dealing better with competition for places and a bigger role in the squad – all after last year was the hardest of his career

Latest Liverpool FC news

Neco Williams has made it three assists in three games on loan at Fulham, while there was a clean sheet for a young ‘keeper too

Latest Premier League chat

Leeds are facing another injury crisis ahead of their trip to Anfield but it’s unlikely they’ll be able to palm this one off on Covid delay the game any further

Stefan de Vrij has completed his virtual tour of Premier League top-six clubs after finally adding a shiny new link with Spurs to his collection

Frank Lampard‘s only idea in the transfer market is either to manage Chelsea players or loan them for other clubs from Chelsea, so Everton will have at least one of Broja, Gallagher and Gilmour next year

Tweet of the day and match of the night

How good was this performance…

Tonight it’s Celta Vigo vs Levante. You’re also allowed to consider re-starting watching every series of 24, Friends or Lost again, just because the weather’s really bad outside.