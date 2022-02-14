Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Pre-season plans & Virgil’s defensive praise – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are back in Champions League action in midweek, but first we have to get through some ridiculous fallout to the win over Burnley and also look ahead to summer.

 

Far-flung plans for pre-season ’22

Liverpool are in advanced talks over a pre-season tour in the Far East, with a game against Man United in Bangkok taking centre stage to the plans.

It’s likely that we’ll play another Premier League side in Crystal Palace afterwards, in Singapore, with the potential for domestic fixtures to take place before the Reds fly out.

With the winter break due to the World Cup, it’s likely everything will be bumped up somewhat for 2022/23, so that’s an earlier start to pre-season and then to competitive action too.

We’ll still have our warm-weather European training camp too, in Austria or France most likely, as new signings get to gel and the squad gets up to peak fitness levels!

 

Never mind the weird pundits, these are defensive mountains

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 23, 2022: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Offside calls? We’ve had a few – because that’s what we intend to happen. These stats show how well Liverpool are doing and how all those “saves” from late offside calls are absolute nonsense when used against Klopp’s team!

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

Fulham's Neco Williams (Image: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

 

Latest Premier League chat

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 7, 2021: Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (L) and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Kieran Trippier is already keen to sit back and pick up his massive cheque without doing anything! Only joking obviously – he has a fractured foot sadly
  • Armando Broja bullying defences on a weekly basis means Arsenal are quickly ready to lash out millions and billions on him in the summer
  • Pep Guardiola wants Raheem Sterling to sign a new contract at Man City, just a few weeks after saying he won’t be in the team without being better. Swings and roundabouts eh

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight’s late games are West Brom vs Blackburn or Mallorca vs Athletic. You decide.

 

