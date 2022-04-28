Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Jurgen Klopp signs new contract! – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool could only have had a better week if silverware had been thrown at us after a series of big wins over rivals – and now the boss extending his stay!

 

I’m so glad, that Jurgen’s staying Red!

This is huge, and hugely unexpected for the most part: Jurgen Norbert Klopp has extended his contract with Liverpool Football Club!

The brilliant German boss has signed a two-year extension to his deal, with the club announcing it just before 5pm on Thursday.

He also had a brilliant message to fans:

“There is a freshness about us as a club still and this energises me. For as long as I have been here, our owners have been unbelievably committed and energetic about this club and it is clear that right now this applies to our future as much as I’ve ever known,” he said. We love it.

Assistant managers Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz are also extending their stay, with backing from the hierarchy at the club crucial to Jurgen’s plans to continue expanding and improving the backroom set-up and, in turn, the on-pitch performance level.

Suffice to say, supporters were absolutely incredulous, speechless, supremely happy and very, very excited as to what’s coming next!

 

Villarreal, only half-defeated

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 13, 2022: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates after scoring the second goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and SL Benfica at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 13, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp embraces Sadio Mané as he is substituted during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and SL Benfica at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), NOVEMBER 4, 2017 - Football / Soccer : Spanish "La Liga Santander" match Valencia CF 3-0 CD Leganes at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Mutsu Kawamori/AFLO) [3604]

  • Kalvin Phillips is now the first rerererebuilding block for Man United, with a £50m summer move rumoured to go with the 50 minutes or so he’s played this season
  • Nicolas Pepe will hold talks with Arsenal over his future and we reckon those talks will go like this: “OMG we wasted SO much money on you, can you please leave?”
  • Goncalo Guedes is on Wolveswishlist for summer as they seek to complete the transformation into an entirely independent Portuguese republic

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Hours after being reported as having passed away, superagent Mino reveals it was all a negotiating tactic.

Tonight it’s Man United vs Chelsea in the battle of ‘clubs who did well to be miles off the pace for their objectives this season’. Alternatively, all the Europa-ish semis are on: Leipzig-Rangers and Feyenoord-Marseille look particularly tasty.

 

