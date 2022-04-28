Jurgen Klopp signs new contract! – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool could only have had a better week if silverware had been thrown at us after a series of big wins over rivals – and now the boss extending his stay!

I’m so glad, that Jurgen’s staying Red!

This is huge, and hugely unexpected for the most part: Jurgen Norbert Klopp has extended his contract with Liverpool Football Club!

The brilliant German boss has signed a two-year extension to his deal, with the club announcing it just before 5pm on Thursday.

He also had a brilliant message to fans:

The boss has a special message for you… ?? pic.twitter.com/T4vFwYFN9p — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 28, 2022

“There is a freshness about us as a club still and this energises me. For as long as I have been here, our owners have been unbelievably committed and energetic about this club and it is clear that right now this applies to our future as much as I’ve ever known,” he said. We love it.

Assistant managers Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz are also extending their stay, with backing from the hierarchy at the club crucial to Jurgen’s plans to continue expanding and improving the backroom set-up and, in turn, the on-pitch performance level.

Suffice to say, supporters were absolutely incredulous, speechless, supremely happy and very, very excited as to what’s coming next!

Villarreal, only half-defeated

Thiago‘s crazy ability and Villarreal fans being excellent were two of the five things fans spotted during Wednesday night’s win

Unai Emery says his side are still “alive” in the tie and our own boss is in agreement that it’s a dangerous scoreline at the halfway point

Etienne Capoue followed up his “hell” comments by saying the Reds make it feel like “the sheep around the wolves” as our non-stop pressing made life tough for the visitors

Latest Liverpool FC news

Sadio Mane equalled Didier Drogba’s record of the highest-scoring African in the CL knock-out stages with his 14th against Villarreal – in almost half the matches

Sean Cox returned to Anfield for the first leg win and the likes of Virgil, Kenny and Jurgen were all there to meet him on an emotional evening

The Reds’ next youngster to target this summer is Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay, who won the Scottish Young Player of the Year award

Latest Premier League chat

Kalvin Phillips is now the first rerererebuilding block for Man United, with a £50m summer move rumoured to go with the 50 minutes or so he’s played this season

Nicolas Pepe will hold talks with Arsenal over his future and we reckon those talks will go like this: “OMG we wasted SO much money on you, can you please leave?”

Goncalo Guedes is on Wolves‘ wishlist for summer as they seek to complete the transformation into an entirely independent Portuguese republic

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Hours after being reported as having passed away, superagent Mino reveals it was all a negotiating tactic.

Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to ressuscitate. — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) April 28, 2022

Tonight it’s Man United vs Chelsea in the battle of ‘clubs who did well to be miles off the pace for their objectives this season’. Alternatively, all the Europa-ish semis are on: Leipzig-Rangers and Feyenoord-Marseille look particularly tasty.