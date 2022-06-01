Liverpool are already into pre-season mode in terms of planning and decision-making, with a number of players potentially re-signing or being sold. And then there’s Mo…

Salah will leave for free without new deal

Mohamed Salah isn’t going to be going back on his word from before the Champions League final, with the forward set to stay next season whatever happens.

But that isn’t tremendous news entirely, if it means the Reds lose a player who was in the running for major individual awards this season for free next summer.

Reports today however say that unless the Reds seriously up their game in terms of offering him an extension, that’s exactly what will happen – he’ll see out his deal, then move on a Bosman.

The suggestion is that we’ve only offered him a 15% raise for a new deal, around £230k a week.

3 things today: Transfer and renegotiations

Sadio Mane is a little closer to Bayern according to German reports, which say a €35m offer is “on the table” for the Reds to consider

Naby Keita is in line for a contract extension – but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain‘s future depends on whether he wants a move or not

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool have received over 5000 reports from supporters over the chaos and awful treatment received at the Champions League final

Thiago Alcantara has withdrawn from the Spain squad through injury, due to what sounds like a recurrence of his Achilles issue suffered against Wolves

Half of the shortlist for the PFA Player of the Year award is made up of Reds – Salah, Mane and Van Dijk are all in the running to win

And Gerald Darmanin, the French interior minister, has continued his blatant lies in a Senate session by insisting – among other things – that the only post-match incident in Paris was a restaurant being smashed up by drunk fans

Latest Premier League chat

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will have the delightful choice of going literally anywhere away from Everton this summer, with at least half a dozen clubs keen on him

Xavi has held talks with Ruben Neves it is claimed. Now, obviously we’ll assume it was over a transfer, but it doesn’t feel out of the question that it was just about luxuriant locks and long-range passing

Serginio Dest is back on Chelsea‘s radar as they start a new era by not making up their mind at all about which player they want most at wing-back

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Throwback of the week: Titi Camara and his weird ability to score important goals to break up long spells of not scoring at all.

On this day in 1999, @TitiCamara22 signed for the Reds for £2.6m. ? 37 games

?? 10 goals

? 2 assists ? #LFC @LFChistory ?pic.twitter.com/2xKuq6lZxh — Boss Liverpool Goals (@BossLFCgoals) June 1, 2022

Tonight’s game is the long-awaited play-off semi-final as Andy Robbo’s Scotland take on Ukraine. The winner plays Wales. The winner winner goes to the World Cup.