Liverpool are already into pre-season mode in terms of planning and decision-making, with a number of players potentially re-signing or being sold. And then there’s Mo…
Salah will leave for free without new deal
Mohamed Salah isn’t going to be going back on his word from before the Champions League final, with the forward set to stay next season whatever happens.
But that isn’t tremendous news entirely, if it means the Reds lose a player who was in the running for major individual awards this season for free next summer.
Reports today however say that unless the Reds seriously up their game in terms of offering him an extension, that’s exactly what will happen – he’ll see out his deal, then move on a Bosman.
The suggestion is that we’ve only offered him a 15% raise for a new deal, around £230k a week.
3 things today: Transfer and renegotiations
- Sadio Mane is a little closer to Bayern according to German reports, which say a €35m offer is “on the table” for the Reds to consider
- Neco Williams is set to have a £15m price tag if clubs want to sign him after an impressive loan spell – and the same fee applies to Nat Phillips
- Naby Keita is in line for a contract extension – but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain‘s future depends on whether he wants a move or not
Latest Liverpool FC news
- Liverpool have received over 5000 reports from supporters over the chaos and awful treatment received at the Champions League final
- Thiago Alcantara has withdrawn from the Spain squad through injury, due to what sounds like a recurrence of his Achilles issue suffered against Wolves
- And here are the confirmed dates players will return for preseason – and also confirmation of our Community Shield clash to be held at Leicester
- Half of the shortlist for the PFA Player of the Year award is made up of Reds – Salah, Mane and Van Dijk are all in the running to win
- And Gerald Darmanin, the French interior minister, has continued his blatant lies in a Senate session by insisting – among other things – that the only post-match incident in Paris was a restaurant being smashed up by drunk fans
Latest Premier League chat
- Dominic Calvert-Lewin will have the delightful choice of going literally anywhere away from Everton this summer, with at least half a dozen clubs keen on him
- Xavi has held talks with Ruben Neves it is claimed. Now, obviously we’ll assume it was over a transfer, but it doesn’t feel out of the question that it was just about luxuriant locks and long-range passing
- Serginio Dest is back on Chelsea‘s radar as they start a new era by not making up their mind at all about which player they want most at wing-back
Tweet of the day and match of the night
Throwback of the week: Titi Camara and his weird ability to score important goals to break up long spells of not scoring at all.
On this day in 1999, @TitiCamara22 signed for the Reds for £2.6m.
? 37 games
?? 10 goals
? 2 assists
? #LFC @LFChistory ?pic.twitter.com/2xKuq6lZxh
— Boss Liverpool Goals (@BossLFCgoals) June 1, 2022
Tonight’s game is the long-awaited play-off semi-final as Andy Robbo’s Scotland take on Ukraine. The winner plays Wales. The winner winner goes to the World Cup.
