Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Salah ‘could’ leave on free & 3 Reds up for PFA award – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are already into pre-season mode in terms of planning and decision-making, with a number of players potentially re-signing or being sold. And then there’s Mo…

 

Salah will leave for free without new deal

Mohamed Salah isn’t going to be going back on his word from before the Champions League final, with the forward set to stay next season whatever happens.

But that isn’t tremendous news entirely, if it means the Reds lose a player who was in the running for major individual awards this season for free next summer.

Reports today however say that unless the Reds seriously up their game in terms of offering him an extension, that’s exactly what will happen – he’ll see out his deal, then move on a Bosman.

The suggestion is that we’ve only offered him a 15% raise for a new deal, around £230k a week.

 

3 things today: Transfer and renegotiations

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 23, 2022: Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain applauds the supporters as he is substituted during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Sadio Mane is a little closer to Bayern according to German reports, which say a €35m offer is “on the table” for the Reds to consider

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool fans stuck outside the ground show their match tickets during the UEFA Champions League Final at the Stade de France, Paris. Picture date: Saturday May 28, 2022.

 

Latest Premier League chat

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - Monday, July 20, 2020: Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin during the FA Premier League match between Sheffield United FC and Everton FC at Bramall Lane. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Dominic Calvert-Lewin will have the delightful choice of going literally anywhere away from Everton this summer, with at least half a dozen clubs keen on him
  • Xavi has held talks with Ruben Neves it is claimed. Now, obviously we’ll assume it was over a transfer, but it doesn’t feel out of the question that it was just about luxuriant locks and long-range passing
  • Serginio Dest is back on Chelsea‘s radar as they start a new era by not making up their mind at all about which player they want most at wing-back

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Throwback of the week: Titi Camara and his weird ability to score important goals to break up long spells of not scoring at all.

Tonight’s game is the long-awaited play-off semi-final as Andy Robbo’s Scotland take on Ukraine. The winner plays Wales. The winner winner goes to the World Cup.

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments