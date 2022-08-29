Jurgen Klopp was handed a timely injury boost with the return of two senior players to training amid the backdrop of continued transfer chatter and a surprise late loan move change.

Bellingham and midfielder chatter

Liverpool want and need a midfielder, whether one arrives before Thursday’s 11pm deadline remains to be seen.

The chatter relating to the Reds’ situation is constant and with so many voices it can be difficult to always decipher what is going on, we’ll try and summarise that for you here:

Quizzed on Jude Bellingham’s future, Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl told Sky Germany: “There is no request and to be honest – I know that from the player and his family – the boy is not interested at all this summer to go somewhere. He will stay with us, I can guarantee that today. Of course he wants to take the next step at some point. My wish would be to keep the boys for a year or two longer.”

Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy listed some options that could be of interest to Liverpool in “Manu Kone, Moises Caicedo, and to a lesser extent, Konrad Laimer” but in no way suggested the club are actively chasing them.

David Ornstein repeated the line we’ve long heard, on the Athletic’s Football Podcast, that “Liverpool will probably not bring somebody in unless there’s an exceptional opportunity which is very good value for money.”

There you have it, no significant news on the possible transfer front on Monday but, as ever, Liverpool’s name will always drive clicks so there are to be plenty of tenuous links in the days to come no doubt.

A huge injury boost from Monday’s training

Joel Matip and Curtis Jones are back in training, with Calvin Ramsay also spotted after a long recovery from injury – we were due some good news!

Sepp van den Berg looks destined to make a loan switch to Schalke after Blackburn “pulled the plug” on their deal – on paper it looks like it could be a good move

James Milner is a machine. That we know, but did you know he’s just recorded a mind-blowing statistic thanks to the debut of a certain 17-year-old vs. Bournemouth!

Latest Liverpool FC news

A brutal schedule now awaits Liverpool with 19 games in 73 days starting from Wednesday, that’s a match every midweek and weekend – strap yourselves in!

Newcastle could be without up to five senior players for Wednesday’s trip to Anfield, with Eddie Howe’s squad also feeling the early pinch of injuries

Latest Transfer Talk

Ross Barkley has left Chelsea by mutual consent. Wishing you well for the future, Ross! ? — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 29, 2022

Man United have agreed a £85 million deal to sign Antony from Ajax, with a medical expected to have taken place on Monday – looks like we won’t be facing him in the Champions League then!

Ross Barkley has left Chelsea by “mutual consent” after four years with the club, will a return to Everton be on the cards?

How many is too many? Nottingham Forest are expected to make Willy Boly their 19th (19!) signing of the summer – and they even have further plans to make it 20 soon

Tweet of the day and match of the night

If you’re into your Spanish football then tonight is one for you with Cadiz hosting Athletic Club, followed by Valencia vs. Atletico Madrid.