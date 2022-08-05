As Liverpool prepare to get their 2022/23 league campaign underway with a trip to Fulham, we look back at their previous 30 opening day opponents in the Premier League era.

The Reds have been involved in some classic season-openers, some more successful than others!

As ever, Jurgen Klopp‘s side will be hoping for a positive start to their league campaign to hopefully inspire a title-winning season.

Liverpool have won their last four Premier League openers, scoring at least three goals in each. The same again at Craven Cottage would be nice!

Can you name all of the Reds’ Premier League opening day opponents since the 1992/93 season?

To make things slightly easier, we’ve told you whether the match was played at home or away and given you the result.

You have 5 minutes to name all 30 – go!

Want more quizzes? Try these!