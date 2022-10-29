Since the inception of the Premier League, 30 years ago, a total of 13 players have featured for both Liverpool and Leeds. Can you name them all?

There is a long history between Liverpool and Leeds; it was, after all, the fixture in which the Reds won their first-ever FA Cup back in 1965.

In the early years of the Premier League, too, they were regular opponents, until Leeds dropped out of the top flight in 2004, taking 16 years to return.

It is not uncommon, either, to see a former Liverpool player turning out at Elland Road, or vice versa, with seven direct transfers between the two clubs and 20 representing both in total.

Ahead of the latest clash between the two sides, we’re asking you to name the 13 players to have made an appearance for both Liverpool and Leeds since 1992.

That rules out the likes of Gordon Hodgson, Jim Beglin and John Scales, while goalkeepers Andy Lonergan and Tony Warner do not qualify as they never played a competitive game for Liverpool.

You have 2 minutes – can you remember them all?

Want more quizzes? Try these!