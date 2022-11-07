Liverpool may have won at Tottenham on Sunday, but Monday saw news of the last 16 Champions League draw come second to the revelation that FSG are inviting offers for the sale of the club.

Liverpool FC up for sale?!

It’s been a huge day in the world of Liverpool FC, with news breaking that owners Fenway Sports Group are now inviting offers for the sale of the club.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein was the first to report the news, stating: “a full sales presentation has been produced for interested parties,” and financial companies “Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have been retained to assist with the process.”

The wording in a statement from FSG indicates third-party investment and appears a response to the report itself, which suggests a full sale is possible.

Later in the day, Boston Globe, owned by John Henry, stated FSG are “trying to gauge if it is better to attract new investors…or simply sell it.”

Adding: “The team has engaged banking powers Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to explore what the appetite is for a partial or controlling share of the historic soccer club in the global marketplace.”

It will have come as a shock but the timing makes sense considering the current financial landscape, the club’s valuation and the awareness of what is now needed to compete.

The club is currently valued in the region of £3.6 billion, 12 times the amount FSG paid to buy the club in 2010 (£300 million).

The news has left fans in different camps, some feeling it is “right time for FSG to move on” and others saying to be “careful what you wish for” – where do you sit?

This is monumental news but it does beg the question of the type of buyer Liverpool will attract.

3 things today: Last 16 draw

Liverpool cannot seem to escape Real Madrid, with the two drawn against one another in the last 16 of the Champions League – you can see the full draw here

The confirmed dates for the two legs have fallen somewhat favourably for the Reds in regards to their league schedule – but it leaves a problem rescheduling the Chelsea match.

It’s a repeat of the Champions League final but Liverpool fans feel better knowing this tie is over two legs, rather than a one-off game.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Roberto Firmino has not been named in Brazil’s World Cup squad, but Alisson and Fabinho have. Talk about a huge personal disappointment for the No. 9!

Klopp sees “space for improvement” for Darwin Nunez – chaos-ball taken to another level?! With all the news we’ve had on Monday, it can be easy to forget we played 24 hours ago!

Derby, meanwhile, hit “the self-destruct button” ahead of their Carabao Cup trip to Liverpool, drawing 2-2 with non-league side Torquay United in the FA Cup first round.

Latest chat from elsewhere

Man United and Barcelona are to meet in the Europa League playoff, guess Frenkie de Jong will play at Old Trafford this season after all.

Southampton will arrive at Anfield on Saturday with a new manager after Ralph Hasenhuttl was sacked – Luton manager Nathan Jones is reported to be the frontrunner. No new manager bounce, we beg.

Would you look at this, Man City have reported a club record revenue of £613 million, and a profit of £41.73m for 2021/22 – totally nothing to see here…

Tweet of the day and early eyes on Real

It’s going to be interesting to see how this ownership revelation unravels…

Julian Ward on his way back from his lunch break pic.twitter.com/R9qXAgtWVf — Booth (@joshboothy2) November 7, 2022

If you want an early look at how Real Madrid are getting on, they meet Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga tonight (8pm UK) – it’s second vs. ninth in the table.