Cody Gakpo is expected to be eligible for the Premier League trip to Brentford, while a report has suggested Jude Bellingham has informed his representatives of his Real Madrid “desire.”

What to believe over Bellingham…

It’s pretty obvious where to focus your attention if looking for traction on stories, that being Jude Bellingham’s future.

We know that he is Liverpool’s top transfer target for the summer, it was again reiterated by Merseyside reporter David Lynch on Wednesday, with an earlier move for the teenager said to be “unlikely.”

But that has not been the only mention of Bellingham’s name today, with GOAL reporting that the midfielder has “told his entourage of his desire to move” to Madrid.

This story, however, originated from their Spanish branch, a line that has not been noted by Merseyside reporters.

It is the latest in the back-and-forth transfer speculation that surrounds Bellingham, with Real Madrid and Liverpool the two clubs readily pitted against the other for his signature.

Spanish outlets have recently been claiming Madrid can finalise a deal sooner than expected but as per the Times‘ Paul Joyce, “a £130 million price tag is hefty but… the way in which the deal is structured to reach that headline value is something Liverpool will work on in an attempt to ward off their rivals.”

One week it appears as though Liverpool have the upper hand and the next Real Madrid, but for now Bellingham and Dortmund are on their winter break until the New Year.

Can Gakpo play in the Champions League?

Gakpo‘s arrival is imminent and when Champions League action returns in February, he will be eligible despite playing in Europe for PSV this season. It’s just like Diaz last season.

But what about the league trip tp Brentford on Monday? The expectation is the Dutchman can be selected, but whether Klopp takes up the option is another matter.

And what about Gakpo‘s strengths and weaknesses? We’ve got the lowdown for you on what he will offer Liverpool!

No move for Enzo?

Liverpool won’t close the January transfer door behind Gakpo, but Enzo Fernandez “won’t be” one of their signings, says a Merseyside reporter.

Andy Robertson has spoken of his “soft spot” for 17-year-old Ben Doak, Scottish lads stick together!

Stefan Bajcetic has been described of having the mind of a ‘30-year-old in the body of an 18-year-old‘ by his own father. He does play beyond his tender years.

Signings, injuries & Pep

"He won't be available" ? Brendan Rodgers provides an injury update on James Maddison ahead of Leicester's trip to Liverpool on Friday ? pic.twitter.com/geq5PQtDkk — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 28, 2022

James Maddison will miss Leicester‘s visit to Anfield due to a knee injury, and he has travelled to London to see a specialist, Brendan Rodgers confirmed.

Chelsea have announced the signing of striker David Datro Fofana from Molde FK, he will officially join the club on January 1.

Pep Guardiola said of Liverpool, “I don’t think there is a team in the world that I am [more impressed with] – every game is completely different,” as he bemoaned the festive schedule.

.@J_Gomez97 leads our call for fans attending this week’s fixture to donate what they can to support the North Liverpool Foodbank, as part of our Operation Christmas Magic campaign ? pic.twitter.com/cUvTrf7fzG — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 28, 2022

