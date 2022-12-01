The next part in our Liverpool last name alphabet quiz series takes us to ‘I’ and ‘J’. Can you name all 23 in 8 minutes?
We’ve already asked you to remember the Liverpool players whose surnames begin with A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H.
Now we’re looking for you to name the 23 players with a last name beginning with I or J – we’ve already given you one!
23 may seem like a lot, but there are plenty here who share the same surname, which should help you on your way!
Here’s a quick explainer:
- Must have made a competitive appearance for LFC since 1960
- Last name must start with the letter ‘H’ – not necessarily what we see on the back of a shirt, eg. Thiago would be in ‘A’ for Alcantara
8 minutes to name the lot!
Want to try more? Give these a go!
- LFC last name quiz: ‘A’ – From Ablett to Ayala
- LFC last name quiz: ‘B’ – From Babb to Byrne
- LFC last name quiz: ‘C’ – From Callaghan to Crouch
- LFC last name quiz: ‘D’ – From Dalglish to Dudek
- LFC last name quiz: ‘E’ and ‘F’ – From Elliott to Firmino
- LFC last name quiz: ‘G’ – From Gerrard to Guthrie
- LFC last name quiz: ‘H’ – From Henderson to Hyypia
Fan Comments