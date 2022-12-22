Liverpool face Man City in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Thursday, but can you name the squad that were beaten by the same opposition in the 2016 League Cup final?

It was Jurgen Klopp‘s second game against City as Liverpool manager, having beaten Manuel Pellegrini’s side 4-1 in a Premier League encounter at the Etihad Stadium a few months earlier.

In February 2016, the two sides met again in what was formerly known as the Capital One Cup final at Wembley, with City winning on penalties after the scores were level at 1-1 after extra time.

The question is, who were the 18 players in the Liverpool squad that day, and can you name them in four minutes?

As an extra hint, you may remember that one of the players Klopp fielded at centre-back for this game was not too familiar with that position!

18 to name in 4 minutes – GO!

Want more quizzes? Try these!