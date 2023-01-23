Liverpool have recalled yet another loanee and this one could trigger a defensive reshuffle, while the King’s upcoming coronation could cause yet another Premier League disruption.

Loanee No. 6 recalled

Liverpool confirmed on Monday that Rhys Williams has been recalled early from his loan spell at Blackpool after making 17 appearances.

The centre-back played just 15 minutes across Blackpool’s last five games but now makes his return to Liverpool, which could trigger a January transfer for Nat Phillips.

Just like last year, Williams was recalled from his loan spell and Phillips went on to enjoy his own for the second half of the season, passing on the responsibilities of Klopp’s fifth-choice centre-back.

A report in the Echo on Monday reported that Phillips is “of interest to a number of clubs” and offers are expected before the transfer deadline on January 31 at 11pm (UK).

That could be for either a loan or a permanent move. At 25, though, Phillips is surely deserving of a permanent place to call home and a chance to play regular first-team minutes.

Williams’ return would triggers this defensive reshuffle but he is now the sixth loanee to be recalled this month, a figure that is not exactly encouraging.

Fidel O’Rourke, James Balagizi, Jakub Ojrzynski, Max Woltman and Billy Koumetio have all returned to Kirkby this month.

Another fixture disruption?

With the King’s Coronation to be held on May 6, the Premier League is facing another weekend of fixture headaches, which includes Liverpool vs. Brenford.

Looking ahead to Sunday, Adam Lallana looks set to miss the FA Cup clash against the Reds after a ‘minor’ muscle injury over the weekend.

Tyler Morton notched his third assist of the season for Blackburn but is one of few youngsters thriving on loan this season.

‘Big plans’ for Bajcetic

Spanish outlet AS report that there are ‘bigger plans’ in place for Stefan Bajcetic in the Spanish youth system, with the 18-year-old expected to move up to the U21s.

The youngster has spoken of his “shock” at making his first Premier League start against Chelsea and what it means to hear Klopp’s words of praise.

Mo Salah was one of a number of players who helped make a six-year-old’s dream come true at Anfield, gifying the young boy, who has an incurable brain tumour, a signed shirt.

Sixteen Chelsea fans were ejected from Anfield on Saturday for offensive chants relating to the Hillsborough tragedy. Liverpool are taking action, good, but more is needed.

Frank’s time is up

After a year in charge at Everton, Frank Lampard has been sent packing after four straight defeats and no victory since October. Unbelievable he lasted this long!

You have to feel for ex-Red Danny Ings who now faces another stint on the sidelines after sustaining a minor knee injury on debut for West Ham. Poor guy!

Players of Liverpool and Chelsea Women have demanded more from authorities after their game on Sunday was postponed after just six minutes due to a frozen pitch. Rightfully so!

Flashback & match of the night

Now, who remembers this mad game in 2016?! A goal each after 90 minutes, Lallana with the winner and Klopp left with broken glasses…

There is Premier League footy on tonight as Fulham host Tottenham at 8pm (UK) – a draw would be favourable for Liverpool with both teams ahead of them in the table…