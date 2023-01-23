★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Another loan recall, coronation disruption & 16 fans ejected – Latest LFC News

Liverpool have recalled yet another loanee and this one could trigger a defensive reshuffle, while the King’s upcoming coronation could cause yet another Premier League disruption.

 

Loanee No. 6 recalled

Liverpool confirmed on Monday that Rhys Williams has been recalled early from his loan spell at Blackpool after making 17 appearances.

The centre-back played just 15 minutes across Blackpool’s last five games but now makes his return to Liverpool, which could trigger a January transfer for Nat Phillips.

Just like last year, Williams was recalled from his loan spell and Phillips went on to enjoy his own for the second half of the season, passing on the responsibilities of Klopp’s fifth-choice centre-back.

A report in the Echo on Monday reported that Phillips is “of interest to a number of clubs” and offers are expected before the transfer deadline on January 31 at 11pm (UK).

That could be for either a loan or a permanent move. At 25, though, Phillips is surely deserving of a permanent place to call home and a chance to play regular first-team minutes.

Williams’ return would triggers this defensive reshuffle but he is now the sixth loanee to be recalled this month, a figure that is not exactly encouraging.

Fidel O’Rourke, James Balagizi, Jakub Ojrzynski, Max Woltman and Billy Koumetio have all returned to Kirkby this month.

 

Another fixture disruption?

BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 14, 2023: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson is shown a yellow card by referee Darren England during the FA Premier League match between Adam Lallana Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the Falmer Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

‘Big plans’ for Bajcetic

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, January 17, 2023: Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic during the FA Cup 3rd Round Replay match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Spanish outlet AS report that there are ‘bigger plans’ in place for Stefan Bajcetic in the Spanish youth system, with the 18-year-old expected to move up to the U21s.
  • The youngster has spoken of his “shock” at making his first Premier League start against Chelsea and what it means to hear Klopp’s words of praise.
  • Mo Salah was one of a number of players who helped make a six-year-old’s dream come true at Anfield, gifying the young boy, who has an incurable brain tumour, a signed shirt.
  • Sixteen Chelsea fans were ejected from Anfield on Saturday for offensive chants relating to the Hillsborough tragedy. Liverpool are taking action, good, but more is needed.

 

Frank’s time is up

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 20, 2022: Everton's manager Frank Lampard during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • After a year in charge at Everton, Frank Lampard has been sent packing after four straight defeats and no victory since October. Unbelievable he lasted this long!
  • Players of Liverpool and Chelsea Women have demanded more from authorities after their game on Sunday was postponed after just six minutes due to a frozen pitch. Rightfully so!

 

Flashback & match of the night

Now, who remembers this mad game in 2016?! A goal each after 90 minutes, Lallana with the winner and Klopp left with broken glasses…

There is Premier League footy on tonight as Fulham host Tottenham at 8pm (UK) – a draw would be favourable for Liverpool with both teams ahead of them in the table…

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks