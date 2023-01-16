Two days on from a day to forget in Brighton, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media ahead of Tuesday’s FA Cup third round replay at Wolves.

What does the boss know that we don’t?

Plenty of talk about Qatar buying Liverpool on Twitter, but that speculation is unfounded.

On Sunday, the Telegraph‘s Sam Wallace reported that one is “expected next month” but failed to hint at who or where the bid is to come from.

And Klopp told reporters on Monday that “yes” he has been speaking with Liverpool’s owners since news broke of their wish to find new investment, “but nothing for you actually [to know].”

“I was thinking about what I could tell you about that, eh, nothing,” Klopp said with a grin.

There have been interested suitors from Saudi Arabia, Germany, the United States and Qatar, and it’s the latter that has sparked social media into life over the last 24 hours.

Speculation is that a deal is in the works in Qatar and as is often the case online, it has quickly escalated into ITKs (in the know) using the handshake and eyes emojis.

Various outlets in Qatar have not even whispered a word of it and while it is a possible avenue, a reliable and credible source has yet to back up the online rumours.

Cain leaves on permanent deal

Jake Cain has completed a transfer to Swindon Town, with the League Two club confirming the deal for an undisclosed fee on Monday

Max Woltman, the Liverpool under-21 forward, has returned from a loan spell at Doncaster Rovers, with the 19-year-old heading back after 14 appearances

Luis Diaz is taking the next steps in his recovery from a long-term knee injury, with the winger providing an update from the AXA Training Centre

Latest from Klopp – Nunez update & Carvalho comments

In his pre-Wolves press conference today, Klopp said Darwin Nunez was “very close” to a return, but Tuesday’s clash looks likely to come too soon

The Liverpool boss also confirmed he would make changes from the team that were beaten by Brighton, with “fresh legs” needed at Molineux

Despite being overlooked in Liverpool’s last five games, Klopp says Fabio Carvalho’s recent absence is “nothing personal”

Transfer latest – Gunners to move for Rice?

Arsenal are confident of beating Chelsea and other suitors to the signing of West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice in the summer (The Times)

Jude Bellingham is still yet to make a decision on his future, with Liverpool, Man City and Real Madrid all interested (SPORT1)

Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of 19-year-old Chicago Fire striker Jhon Duran (Aston Villa)

