As Liverpool’s internationals returned to Kirkby for training, there was positive news on the injury front. Here are all the headlines for Thursday.

Injury boost for Liverpool’s forward line

There was positivity at the AXA Training Centre as three Liverpool forwards returned to training.

Luis Diaz was pictured as he reported for full training alongside Darwin Nunez, who missed Uruguay’s friendlies due to a cut ankle, and Ben Doak, who was forced out of Scotland under-21s duty after a knock to the head.

It has been nearly six months since we’ve seen Diaz on the pitch for Liverpool, but the winger should be back in the squad on Saturday, at Man City, after he returned to training this week.

After six months, we shouldn’t expect to see him back in the first XI at the Etihad – or against Chelsea or Arsenal next week.

However, a fully fit Diaz could be a trump card in the race for Champions League qualification.

Mount price tag and staff update

Mason Mount‘s price tag has been set at £70 million, according to The Athletic, who claim “significant” talks have taken place at Liverpool – seems high for someone entering the last year of his contract

This Is Anfield understands that Jonathan Power, Liverpool’s new club doctor, has begun day-to-day duties after being initially appointed late in 2022

Trent Alexander-Arnold gave up a week off over the international break to instead work at the AXA Training Centre, according to Paul Joyce in the Times

Latest Liverpool FC news

Erling Haaland is a doubt for Man City‘s match against Liverpool on Saturday as he wasn’t pictured in training. It’s always possible that he was hiding from the cameras though

A summer move for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Evan Ndicka was “firmly” ruled out by journalist Neil Jones when speaking to The Redmen TV – that report didn’t take long to be debunked

Claims Roberto Firmino could join Flamengo have been described as “completely unrealistic” by Brazilian outlet Torcedores

Latest chat from elsewhere

The Premier League has approved a new owners and directors test, including some provisions for human rights as ‘disqualifying events’, writes the Independent‘s Miguel Delaney

DAZN has launched a “significant” bid for the UK broadcast rights to every EFL game from 2024, therefore eliminating the 3pm blackout law, writes Mark Douglas in the i

Ahead of his first game back managing Crystal Palace, 75-year-old Roy Hodgson has said “he never felt old enough to retire” – wish he was this positive during his time at Anfield!

Video of the day and match of the night

How many of these did you already know?

As the international players travel back to their clubs, there’s a break from men’s football.

In the Women’s Champions League, though, Chelsea are looking to join Arsenal in the semi-finals as the Blues travel to Lyon with a 1-0 lead from the first leg.

The match is being broadcast on DAZN, with kickoff at 8pm.