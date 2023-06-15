Thursday provided fans with the Premier League fixture list for 2023/24, as well as news of Liverpool’s first departure of the summer.

Liverpool’s Premier League fixtures confirmed

Liverpool’s schedule for next season has already been announced and it kicks off with a trip to Stamford Bridge.

For the first time in five seasons, the Reds will not come up against a newly-promoted side on the opening day and will instead visit Chelsea on August 13 after both sides underperformed in 2022/23.

The festive period will present a tricky few weeks for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with Man United, Arsenal and Newcastle all set to visit Anfield in December within the space of two weeks to give fans mixed feelings about the Reds’ mid-season hopes.

It will all end with Wolves at home on May 19, as two of the previous four campaigns have done with Man City pipping Liverpool to the league title on both occasions.

Other notable dates for your diary include the Merseyside derbies on October 21 and March 16, as well as Man United on December 16 and April 6.

3 things today: Veiga “mess” & Salah rumours rubbished

Gabri Veiga has admitted that his summer situation is a “mess” after recently changing his agent but added that the decision was “best” for him

Reports from Sports Zone claiming that Mohamed Salah met with PSG representatives have been rubbished by the Egyptian’s agent

Liverpool are said to be “very interested” in 17-year-old PSG midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery, but the club are currently hugely reluctant to sell

Latest Liverpool FC news

Leighton Clarkson has become the Reds’ first sale of the summer after making his loan switch to Aberdeen permanent on a four-year deal

Jude Bellingham has claimed that Real Madrid’s win over Liverpool in Paris was a “huge factor” in his decision to sign, he must be a big fan of Thibaut Courtois

Liverpool have reportedly been joined by Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa in the race to sign LASK midfielder Keito Nakamura, according to the Daily Mail

Premier League update

West Ham have turned down Arsenal’s first approach to sign Declan Rice due to the clauses included, with the Hammers also expecting an imminent offer from Man City (Guardian)

Enzo Maresca is set to be appointed the new Leicester manager, ahead of candidates such as Steven Gerrard and Scott Parker (Telegraph)

Man United have ended their pursuit of Harry Kane after deciding that they cannot justify the cost, the £1 billion since Ferguson left must have been their limit (Guardian)

Tweet of the day and match of the night

With the fixtures now confirmed and an opening day trip to Chelsea on the cards, why not relive this stunner from Trent Alexander-Arnold on the way to No. 19?

An absolutely stunning strike from @TrentAA against our 23/24 opening day opponents ? pic.twitter.com/9SNJvW1xkL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 15, 2023

If you can somehow stomach more football then our personal advice would be to go outside and enjoy the sunshine instead.

However, Spain will be taking on Italy in the second Nations League semi-final at 7.45pm (BST) if you are interested in a Thursday night football fix, live on Viaplay Sports 1.