Fixtures released, Veiga “mess” & Salah reports dismissed – Latest LFC News

Thursday provided fans with the Premier League fixture list for 2023/24, as well as news of Liverpool’s first departure of the summer.

 

Liverpool’s Premier League fixtures confirmed

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 6, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah runs out of the tunnel before the the FA Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool’s schedule for next season has already been announced and it kicks off with a trip to Stamford Bridge.

For the first time in five seasons, the Reds will not come up against a newly-promoted side on the opening day and will instead visit Chelsea on August 13 after both sides underperformed in 2022/23.

The festive period will present a tricky few weeks for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with Man United, Arsenal and Newcastle all set to visit Anfield in December within the space of two weeks to give fans mixed feelings about the Reds’ mid-season hopes.

It will all end with Wolves at home on May 19, as two of the previous four campaigns have done with Man City pipping Liverpool to the league title on both occasions.

Other notable dates for your diary include the Merseyside derbies on October 21 and March 16, as well as Man United on December 16 and April 6.

 

3 things today: Veiga “mess” & Salah rumours rubbished

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 28, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Gabri Veiga has admitted that his summer situation is a “mess” after recently changing his agent but added that the decision was “best” for him
  • Liverpool are said to be “very interested” in 17-year-old PSG midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery, but the club are currently hugely reluctant to sell

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

2M8X00K Glasgow, Scotland, UK. 15th January 2023; Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland: Scottish Viaplay Cup Football Semi Final, Rangers versus Aberdeen; Leighton Clarkson of Aberdeen Credit: Action Plus Sports Images/Alamy Live News

  • Leighton Clarkson has become the Reds’ first sale of the summer after making his loan switch to Aberdeen permanent on a four-year deal

  • Jude Bellingham has claimed that Real Madrid’s win over Liverpool in Paris was a “huge factor” in his decision to sign, he must be a big fan of Thibaut Courtois

  • Liverpool have reportedly been joined by Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa in the race to sign LASK midfielder Keito Nakamura, according to the Daily Mail

 

Premier League update

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 7, 2021: West Ham United's Declan Rice during the FA Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Liverpool FC at the London Stadium. West Ham United won 3-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • West Ham have turned down Arsenal’s first approach to sign Declan Rice due to the clauses included, with the Hammers also expecting an imminent offer from Man City (Guardian)

  • Enzo Maresca is set to be appointed the new Leicester manager, ahead of candidates such as Steven Gerrard and Scott Parker (Telegraph)

  • Man United have ended their pursuit of Harry Kane after deciding that they cannot justify the cost, the £1 billion since Ferguson left must have been their limit (Guardian)

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

With the fixtures now confirmed and an opening day trip to Chelsea on the cards, why not relive this stunner from Trent Alexander-Arnold on the way to No. 19?

If you can somehow stomach more football then our personal advice would be to go outside and enjoy the sunshine instead.

However, Spain will be taking on Italy in the second Nations League semi-final at 7.45pm (BST) if you are interested in a Thursday night football fix, live on Viaplay Sports 1.

