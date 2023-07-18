★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

18-man squad in training as Jorg Schmadtke watches on – Liverpool FC News

Liverpool had 18 players in training on Monday – five of them goalkeepers and 12 of them youngsters. 14 senior players return on Tuesday for testing.

 

18-man squad in training on Monday

There were 18 players in training on Monday, day two of pre-season, with five of them goalkeepers!

Youngsters Ben Doak, Bobby Clark, Layton Stewart, Harvey Blair, Dominic Corness, Jarrel Quansah, Melkamu Frauendorf, Lewis Koumas and Layton Stewart joined the senior players of Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Fabinho, Tyler Morton and Darwin Nunez.

They were watched on by new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke in the wet conditions for the first session in the morning.

Full squad in training on Monday: Adrian, Pitaluga, Ojrzynski, Mrozek, Jaros, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Fabinho, Morton, Corness, Frauendorf, Nunez, Doak, Clark, Stewart, Koumas, Blair

14 senior players return on Tuesday, with only Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones not involved after their commitments winning the U21 Euros with England.

 

Thiago explained, Salah Olympics, and Diaz gets engaged

BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 14, 2023: Liverpool's Thiago Alcântara during the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the Falmer Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Thiago‘s there, but not there – the reason for the Spaniard not being in training has been revealed [Full Story]

  • Egypt want Salah for the Olympics next summer – but LFC are likely to block that as they did in 2021 [Full Story]

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

  • A French reporter has claimed talks over Jordan Henderson joining Steven Gerrard’s new club in Saudi Arabia are “very advanced” – which sounds like nonsense to us

 

Money, money, money

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, April 3, 2023: Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane' prepares to take a penalty-kick to score the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Kylian Mbappe has called PSG a “divisive club” – please Liverpool don’t ever sign this mercenary.
  • Spurs are reportedly going to reject a second bid of £68.5m from Bayern for Harry Kane.

  • Wilfried Zaha has allegedly held talks over a proposed £16 million-per-season (after tax!) move to Gerrard’s Saudi side Al Ettifaq. He’s currently out of contract and it’s no wonder a deal is set to collapse.

 

Video of the day

No football tonight, and still nine days until the Reds’ first pre-season friendly.

Here’s a nice video of new signing Dominik Szoboszlai explaining his goals for his career – comes across really well.

Enjoy your evening, Reds!

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks