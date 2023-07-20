★ PREMIUM
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Henderson contract mistake & new wage and target price tags – Latest LFC News

Jordan Henderson is still officially at the club but there was plenty to report on the captain on Thursday after a £12 million fee was agreed.

 

LFC didn’t want new Henderson contract in 2021

The Henderson saga continues into yet another day, but the end is near.

On Wednesday, Liverpool accepted a £12 million fee from Al Ettifaq and now it is all about the formalities.

This Is Anfield understands claims of £700,00 per week wages in Saudi Arabia are far higher than reality, with it instead closer to £350,000 per week, tax free.

The move will see Henderson’s current earnings of just shy of £10 million cut from Liverpool’s wage bill two years earlier than his contract dictated, one that was a mistake from the off.

There’s always been an acceptance that the club did not want to renew Henderson’s contract in 2021, but reports in the media saying as much have been few and far between.

But with an exit looming, The Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe has confirmed that ex-sporting director Michael Edwards and other club figures were reluctant to offer new terms.

It went against the club’s strategy but Jurgen Klopp stepped in, and hindsight, not that it was needed, has shown who was right all along.

We have rounded up the other notable stories about Henderson here:

 

3 things today: Price tags & loans

  • Crystal Palace‘s Cheick Doucoure and Fulham‘s Joao Palhinha are two midfield targets being considered but, combined, their price tags are £150 million!
  • An interesting loan move awaits for Dominic Corness after he joined Swiss Super League side Yverdon, it will be the 20-year-old’s first taste of senior football
  • “The kids are really good,” Klopp spoke highly of his young contingent after their outings in the opening friendly, love how excited he gets about offering these opportunities

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

KARLSRUHE, GERMANY - Wednesday, July 19, 2023: Liverpool's Diogo Jota during a pre-season friendly match between Karlsruher SC and Liverpool FC at the Wildparkstadion. Liverpool won 4-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool’s kids are “hungry” for more after a dream taste of first-team action during Wednesday’s friendly – imagine experiencing that when you were a teen!

  • Sporting director Jorg Schmadtke has discussed his role at the club, reiterating that Klopp is the chief “decision-maker” and his job is to make Jurgen’s life easier

 

Ex-Reds on the move…again?

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 11, 2023: Bayern Munich's Sadio Mané during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg match between Manchester City FC and FC Bayern Munich at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • It’s no secret Bayern Munich aren’t desperate to keep hold of Sadio Mane and just a year after leaving Liverpool, he’s in talk over a move to Saudi Arabia – yes, another one! (The Athletic)

 

Tweet and video of the day

A lot can change in a year feels like an understatement! On Wednesday, Klopp had none of his midfielders from last season available. A summer of change indeed!

As for the video of the night, let us point you in the direction of a leaked video that shows exactly what Anfield will look like once complete. Spoiler alert: It’s a beauty.

Enjoy your evening Reds!

