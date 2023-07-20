Jordan Henderson is still officially at the club but there was plenty to report on the captain on Thursday after a £12 million fee was agreed.

LFC didn’t want new Henderson contract in 2021

The Henderson saga continues into yet another day, but the end is near.

On Wednesday, Liverpool accepted a £12 million fee from Al Ettifaq and now it is all about the formalities.

This Is Anfield understands claims of £700,00 per week wages in Saudi Arabia are far higher than reality, with it instead closer to £350,000 per week, tax free.

The move will see Henderson’s current earnings of just shy of £10 million cut from Liverpool’s wage bill two years earlier than his contract dictated, one that was a mistake from the off.

There’s always been an acceptance that the club did not want to renew Henderson’s contract in 2021, but reports in the media saying as much have been few and far between.

But with an exit looming, The Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe has confirmed that ex-sporting director Michael Edwards and other club figures were reluctant to offer new terms.

It went against the club’s strategy but Jurgen Klopp stepped in, and hindsight, not that it was needed, has shown who was right all along.

We have rounded up the other notable stories about Henderson here:

3 things today: Price tags & loans

Crystal Palace‘s Cheick Doucoure and Fulham‘s Joao Palhinha are two midfield targets being considered but, combined, their price tags are £150 million!

An interesting loan move awaits for Dominic Corness after he joined Swiss Super League side Yverdon, it will be the 20-year-old’s first taste of senior football

“The kids are really good,” Klopp spoke highly of his young contingent after their outings in the opening friendly, love how excited he gets about offering these opportunities

Latest Liverpool FC news

Diogo Jota is buzzing to be playing alongside Alexis Mac Allister – and we can’t blame him!

Liverpool’s kids are “hungry” for more after a dream taste of first-team action during Wednesday’s friendly – imagine experiencing that when you were a teen!

Sporting director Jorg Schmadtke has discussed his role at the club, reiterating that Klopp is the chief “decision-maker” and his job is to make Jurgen’s life easier

Ex-Reds on the move…again?

It’s no secret Bayern Munich aren’t desperate to keep hold of Sadio Mane and just a year after leaving Liverpool, he’s in talk over a move to Saudi Arabia – yes, another one! (The Athletic)

Not sure how reliable an Italian outlet is for an English player moving between English clubs but they say Danny Ings could move back to Southampton (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Tweet and video of the day

A lot can change in a year feels like an understatement! On Wednesday, Klopp had none of his midfielders from last season available. A summer of change indeed!

Liverpool last night: ? Fabinho – leaving

? Henderson – leaving

? Thiago – injured

? Milner – gone

? Keita – gone

? Jones – Intl. duty

? Elliott – Intl. duty

? Carvalho – loaned

? Oxlade-Chamberlain – gone

[? Bajcetic – injured] — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) July 20, 2023

As for the video of the night, let us point you in the direction of a leaked video that shows exactly what Anfield will look like once complete. Spoiler alert: It’s a beauty.

Enjoy your evening Reds!