Your first daily dose of Liverpool news this week contains an appeal to the FA, a midfield link, Anfield updates and plenty more.

Liverpool to appeal Mac Allister sending off

Liverpool will appeal the red card awarded to Alexis Mac Allister against Bournemouth that led to the Argentine being handed a three-game suspension.

Mac Allister’s afternoon ended prematurely after his challenge on Ryan Christie was deemed to be a sending-off by referee Thomas Brammall.

While the Reds were able to subsequently extend their lead and seal the three points, the decision currently leaves the midfielder unable to return to action until the home game against West Ham on September 24.

Ex-referee Dermot Gallagher admitted that the tackle should not have been classed as a red card, you know it’s a howler when he’s not sticking up for his mates!

Jurgen Klopp hinted after the game that the club would appeal the ban, while the Cherries’ boss Andoni Iraola labelled the incident an “orange card.”

3 things today: Gravenberch linked but no plans for new No. 6

Liverpool are said to be competing with Man United for the signature of Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch

It comes with reports that the Reds are not looking to sign a defensive midfield “specialist” following the arrival of Wataru Endo

Fabrizio Romano has said there are no plans to sell Mohamed Salah to Saudi Arabia this summer. In other news, grass is green!

Latest Liverpool FC news

The development of the Anfield Road End has been thrown into further uncertainty as construction work has been brought to a stop

The stadium is however set to host the women’s Merseyside derby for the second year in a row following last season’s record-breaking attendance figures

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is keeping his “fingers crossed” amid fresh injury concerns ahead of Liverpool’s visit this weekend

What else is happening?

Aymeric Laporte is set for a medical ahead of his £25 million move to Al-Nassr, should we have made a cheeky enquiry at that price? (Manchester Evening News)

England boss Sarina Wiegman says her players should feel proud but admits it is difficult following defeat in the Women’s World Cup final (Sky Sports)

Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster has announced his retirement from football for the second time (BBC)

Video of the day and match of the night

We are live with Gareth Roberts and Paul Cope from The Late Challenge podcast at 5pm (BST) for a brand-new show Liverpool ‘Live At 5’.

Come and join us and feel free to get involved in the comments section!

Crystal Palace host Arsenal in tonight’s clash on Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports Main Event from 8pm (BST).

An opportunity for a Cheick Doucoure scouting mission, perhaps?