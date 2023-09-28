★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

FSG investment, Trent hint & Szobo wows Bellingham – Latest LFC News

Thursday brought a significant change at the very top of the football club, as well as some fitness updates ahead of a huge game this weekend.

 

FSG sell minority stake

Almost a year on from indicating that they were seeking investment, Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group have sold a minority share of the football club.

It was announced on Thursday afternoon that New York-based fund Dynasty Equity have invested around £123 million to secure a small stake at Anfield.

The news was greeted by a mixed response from fans, with some seeing it as a “positive development” while others questioned what it might mean in the transfer market in the future.

It might not be the news all fans wanted to hear, but here is why the smaller-scale investment could be the perfect solution for the future.

 

3 things today: Trent fitness & Bellingham’s Szobo praise

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 2, 2023: Liverpool's captain Trent Alexander-Arnold lines-up before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, October 31, 2022: Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 6 game between Liverpool FC and SSC Napoli. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Luke Chambers says he was “massively proud” to make his senior debut for the club after a late substitute appearance on Wednesday night

  • The U21s fell to defeat at home to Monaco, with two 16-year-olds featuring in the starting lineup

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Tuesday, July 12, 2022: Manchester United's manager Erik ten Hag during the Bangkok Century Cup pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at the Rajamangala National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Emile Smith-Rowe is ready to “just go for it” after making his first start in 499 days for Arsenal (Guardian)

  • Real Madrid are said to be targetting Roberto De Zerbi for the managerial position likely to become vacant this summer (Daily Mail)

 

Video of the day

In case you missed it, here’s the boss reacting to his side’s seventh win in a row against Leicester in the League Cup third round!

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023