Thursday brought a significant change at the very top of the football club, as well as some fitness updates ahead of a huge game this weekend.

FSG sell minority stake

Almost a year on from indicating that they were seeking investment, Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group have sold a minority share of the football club.

It was announced on Thursday afternoon that New York-based fund Dynasty Equity have invested around £123 million to secure a small stake at Anfield.

The news was greeted by a mixed response from fans, with some seeing it as a “positive development” while others questioned what it might mean in the transfer market in the future.

It might not be the news all fans wanted to hear, but here is why the smaller-scale investment could be the perfect solution for the future.

3 things today: Trent fitness & Bellingham’s Szobo praise

Jurgen Klopp has offered a hint about the availability of Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of the weekend’s showdown with Tottenham

Jude Bellingham was among those to react to Dominik Szoboszlai‘s sensational strike against Leicester

Jarrell Quansah insists he is “ready to step up” after another impressive display in the League Cup against the Foxes

Latest Liverpool FC news

Calvin Ramsay looks to be nearing a return to the field on loan at Preston having held talks with Liverpool

Luke Chambers says he was “massively proud” to make his senior debut for the club after a late substitute appearance on Wednesday night

The U21s fell to defeat at home to Monaco, with two 16-year-olds featuring in the starting lineup

Latest chat from elsewhere

Man United have been drawn at home for the 12th consecutive time in the League Cup, the odds of that are 4,096/1. Outrageous! (Sky Sports)

Emile Smith-Rowe is ready to “just go for it” after making his first start in 499 days for Arsenal (Guardian)

Real Madrid are said to be targetting Roberto De Zerbi for the managerial position likely to become vacant this summer (Daily Mail)

Video of the day

In case you missed it, here’s the boss reacting to his side’s seventh win in a row against Leicester in the League Cup third round!