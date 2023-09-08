Your final news overview of the week features a blow ahead of Wolves and a new contract on the horizon for one Reds defender.

Van Dijk banned for Wolves trip

As we expected, Virgil van Dijk has had his suspension extended for the red card he received in the 2-1 win away at Newcastle.

The defender reacted angrily to being dismissed for a foul on forward Alexander Isak and has been handed an additional one-game ban having sat out last weekend’s 3-1 victory over Bournemouth.

Van Dijk was heard calling the decision a “f***ing joke” as he left the field of play at St. James’ Park and will now remain out of action for the Reds until the visit of West Ham on September 24.

VAR audio from the deliberation process was recently released as part of a new Sky Sports series, Match Officials: Mic’d Up, in which referee John Brooks was adament the right decision had been made from the beginning.

It leaves the Reds potentially without their captain and vice-captain for the meeting with Wolves, with Trent Alexander-Arnold having already withdrawn from England duty as he nurses a hamstring problem.

3 things today: Tsimikas deal & Gakpo on target

Kostas Tsimikas is set to put pen to paper a new deal at Anfield despite making only 15 starts least season

Cody Gakpo has opened his account for 2023/24 with a goal for the Netherlands in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Greece

Dominik Szoboszlai is keeping his feet on the ground after his wonder strike for Hungary in their win over Serbia

Latest Liverpool FC news

Stefan Bajcetic is set to return to the pitch with Spain U21s having been out of action since March

Paul Scholes has admitted that Steven Gerrard was a better player ‘individually’ than he was, like it was ever up for discussion!

Darwin Nunez has responded to the challenge set by Jurgen Klopp in pre-season, with stats showing he has the “ticket” the manager is looking for

Latest chat from elsewhere

Bayern Munich intend to go back in for Joao Palhinha in January after his deadline-day move from Fulham fell through (Evening Standard)

Jadon Sancho is set for talks with Man United‘s coaching staff after the forward claimed he was being made a “scapegoat” at the club (Sky Sports)

Nicolas Pepe has left Arsenal for Trabzonspor having been told by Mikel Arteta he would never play for the club again (BBC)

Video of the day and match of the night

Melwood is back in the club’s hands and opened its doors to Liverpool Women on Thursday evening.

Here’s a glance at how it’s currently looking along with a quick history lesson!

Apparently, there is still some football going on this weekend!

Scotland travel to Cyprus looking to extend their perfect start to Euro 2024 qualification and you can catch all of the action live on Viaplay Sports 1.