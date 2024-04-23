Liverpool have suffered an untimely Diogo Jota injury blow ahead of Everton away on Wednesday, with plenty of significant manager news also doing the rounds.

Liverpool hit with Jota injury blow

Just when we thought the Reds’ fitness woes were a thing of the past, Jota has picked up a knock and is out of the Merseyside derby.

The Portuguese suffered a hip injury in the 3-1 win away to Fulham on Sunday, where he completed the scoring, and he will now be out for around two weeks.

“Diogo scored the goal, felt a little bit and now we found out it’s a little bit more,” Klopp said.

Jota joins Conor Bradley on the sidelines, with Joel Matip, Thiago and Ben Doak all unlikely to play again this season, too.

Imagine where Liverpool would be without the injuries this season!

Latest on LFC manager search

Feyenoord manager Arne Slot is a strong contender to be Jurgen Klopp‘s successor at Anfield this summer – but an appointment is far from a foregone conclusion!

Gary O’Neil is NOT in the running for the Liverpool job, This Is Anfield understands. This is contrary to nonsense online rumours regarding the Wolves boss!

Jose Mourinho has already remarked about the new Liverpool manager shortlist – you didn’t really think he was coming to Anfield, did you?

Ruben Amorim flew to the UK for manager talks on Monday – but they weren’t with Liverpool!

4 things today: West Ham referee & new kit deal

Anthony Taylor will referee Liverpool’s trip to West Ham on Saturday, with Tim Robinson on VAR. That’s Manchester-born Anthony Taylor!

Liverpool are set to swap Nike for Adidas in a HUGE kit deal this summer – it would feel like the 1980s and 1990s all over again! Take our money now!

Stefan Bajcetic has made his first start in seven months, featuring for the under-21s in a defeat. Building to be a reliable player next season, hopefully!

Liverpool lineup vs. Everton – Klopp’s Nunez dilemma and another 5 changes? Here’s our lineup predictions for the derby, agree?

Other chat from elsewhere

Erik ten Hag has labelled the media a “disgrace” for criticising his Man United side’s performance against Coventry on Sunday. The man has lost the plot! (BBC Sport)

Nottingham Forest will be given the chance to privately hear the VAR audio against Everton – they were understandably fuming at some of the decisions on Sunday! (Sky Sports)

Unai Emery has extended his stay at Aston Villa until 2027, which is massive news for them. He won’t be coming to Liverpool then (BBC Sport)

Video of the day and match of the night

Klopp was on press conference duty at lunchtime, previewing Everton, discussing Jota’s injury and lauding the brilliance of Trent:

Match of the night is Arsenal vs. Chelsea (8pm BST), as Liverpool desperately hope for an away win at the Emirates – but we’ll take any form of dropped points.

Dare we say, come on you Blues…