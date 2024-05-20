Jurgen Klopp was honoured by the watching media after Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Wolves, as his incredible spell as manager reached its conclusion.

The Reds got the job done in professional fashion on Sunday afternoon, helped by Nelson Semedo’s red card, but Klopp was the sole focus.

A sun-laden Anfield witnessed the German embracing with his players and producing a brilliant speech after the game, also singing Arne Slot‘s name!

Here’s how the media reacted to an emotional day that fans will remember for a long time.

It’s only right to focus on the outpouring of respect for Klopp from journalists…

The Guardian‘s Jonathan Wilson could only wax lyrical about what Klopp has achieved at Liverpool:

“Klopp has reinvigorated Liverpool. He took the yearning seen in the runners-up season under Brendan Rodgers, nurtured it and satisfied it. “He has made Liverpool an indisputably elite club again after the long years of faded grandeur. There is no need now for their fans always to hark back to the days of Shankly and Paisley; the Klopp years have their own distinct flavour. “It might not be so garlanded with silverware as the golden years of the late 70s and early 80s, but this is a different world: you take your glory as you find it. “There have been the great performances, the games that will never be forgotten, from the 4-3 Europa League win over Borussia Dortmund in 2016 to the 3-0 Champions League success against Manchester City in 2018 to the 4-0 comeback against Barcelona in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final in 2019. “And memories are no small thing; trophies may be tangible tokens of success, they may be the point of the whole enterprise, but it is the games that fans will recall in quiet moments decades from now.”

There was even time for Evertonian Phil McNulty to praise Klopp for BBC Sport:

“This was a day that more about Klopp than Liverpool’s result or performance – but it was fitting the manager who has overseen so many memorable victories at Anfield should sign off his nine-year reign with a win. […] “This was Klopp’s 491st match in charge and his 299th win, losing only 12 of 167 Premier League games at Anfield. “Klopp’s remarkable record has written him into Liverpool legend, as could be seen the tears, smiles and raw emotion that played out throughout the game. “The good news for Slot is Klopp has left him in a squad in fine shape to push for further success with a blend of world-class stars and emerging youngsters for the coach, who is coming from Feyenoord, to take on next season. “This, however, was Klopp’s day and The Kop left him in no doubt how much they loved him and how much he will be missed.”

"I just want to say, I love you." ?? Jürgen delivers a speech to his squad one last time ?? #DankeJürgen pic.twitter.com/l8fKItD0av — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 19, 2024

The Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle compared Klopp to Bill Shankly, even hailing his imperfections:

“Jurgen Klopp has arguably been the nearest thing since Shankly in terms of galvanising the fanbase and, yes, delivering on his mission statement of turning them from doubters into believers. “Klopp, though, is no immortal. And that is entirely part of his appeal. He is, as he said on his very first day facing the media back in October 2015, the normal one. “He joined as Jurgen Klopp. He worked as Jurgen Klopp. And he leaves as Jurgen Klopp, the very same person. “Indeed, his time at Liverpool has been shaped just as much by the failures as well as the successes, narrowly missing out on the Champions League in 2018 and the Premier League the following year ultimately the spur for lifting those trophies 12 months later. “Fallible, imperfect and capable of the occasional mistake, Klopp is a mere mortal like the rest of us. But he never claimed to be anything else – and the ability which he instilled in his teams to recover from setbacks and fight against the odds reflected the people of Merseyside as a whole.”

Some shared the iconic post-match scenes on social media, too…

On X, the likes of David Lynch, Carl Markham and Doyle shared great footage of the occasion, as they drank in Klopp’s farewell:

Absolutely going off here. pic.twitter.com/8yhp9SgQNp — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) May 19, 2024

Jurgen Klopp’s last ever fist bumps at Anfield as #LFC manager ??? pic.twitter.com/VygTwwtwTA — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) May 19, 2024

Another Liverpool hero, Jamie Carragher, shared a touching photo of a warm embrace with Klopp on the pitch:

Thanks for the memories Jurgen ?? pic.twitter.com/oeZVGZ2rP5 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 19, 2024

Danke, Jurgen!