Liverpool beat Wolves 2-0 to finish the Jurgen Klopp era in winning fashion, with Alexis Mac Allister again excellent for the Reds.

The final Premier League match of the season may have taken a back seat to the emotional occasion that was Klopp’s last dance, but Liverpool still got the job done on the pitch.

Mac Allister headed home Harvey Elliott‘s cross to open the scoring, before Jarell Quansah made it 2-0 on the cusp of half-time against a Wolves side who were down to 10 men.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

It was goalscoring pair Mac Allister (8.2) and Quansah (8.2) who got the joint-highest rating at Anfield.

The former capped a superb first season at Liverpool with a typically influential performance, scoring the opener and shining in his all-round game.

TIA’s Henry Jackson feels that Mac Allister “probably pushes Van Dijk closest in the Player of the Season stakes,” and deservedly so!

As for Quansah, this has been a breakthrough campaign, with Ian Doyle of the Echo calling him “a real success story this season.”

The next ranked Red was Elliott, as he capped an excellent season on a personal level, assisting Mac Allister in inch-perfect fashion.

Goal’s Mark Doyle hailed an “all-action display” by the boyhood Liverpool supporter, as he sealed a “strong finish” to 2023/24.

Virgil van Dijk (7.6) was next up, following a season that has seen him back to his imperious best.

Ian Doyle said that the Liverpool skipper “sauntered his way through things,” completing 94 percent of his passes against Wolves.

This wasn’t an occasion to focus on any poor performers – they weren’t any, in fairness – but Mohamed Salah (6.6) got the lowest score.

His finishing let him down on the day, but let’s not forget how remarkable he has been ever since he and Klopp first linked up back in 2017!