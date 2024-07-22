Differing claims have emerged regarding Liverpool’s interest in Takefusa Kubo and FSG have dismissed suggestions that they retain an interest in buying Bordeaux.

Contrasting Kubo claims emerge

According to a report from Japanese newspaper Sports Nippon, Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Real Sociedad winger Kubo this summer.

It is even claimed that “negotiations are already in the final stages” with the speedy Japan international, but sources closer to home have quashed the rumour.

Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo wrote that “such talk is somewhat premature and, as things stand, there’s no suggestion Kubo is on the brink of becoming a Red.”

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has also suggested that a move won’t be happening, saying he is “not aware of anything really concrete happening” regarding Kubo.

6 other things today: FSG dismiss Bordeaux claim & Bajcetic’s future

FSG have responded to claims they are back in talks to purchase Bordeaux, saying there is “no change since last week’s statement confirming a deal wouldn’t be progressing”

As expected, Stefan Bajcetic is expected to stay at Liverpool, despite “plenty of clubs” showing their interest

Liverpool are unlikely to unveil their first summer signings despite two deals being agreed – the arrival of teenage pair Alvin Ayman and Rio Ngumoha will be low-key

Al-Ittihad, the Saudi club who made a world-record bid for Mo Salah have now found a £50.6 million alternative in Aston Villa‘s Moussa Diaby

Liverpool’s talented youngster, Kieran Morrison could now return to Arne Slot’s pre-season squad after being knocked out of the under-19 European Championships with Northern Ireland

Former Liverpool attacker Lazar Markovic has just joined Baniyas Club in the UAE Pro League, his ninth club since joining the Reds in 2019 – we’ll always have had Sunderland scissor-kick!

Latest Liverpool FC News

West Ham are said to have submitted a bid to Leeds for rumoured Liverpool target Crysencio Summerville. Is he good enough for the Reds? (Fabrizio Romano)

TEAMtalk report that Plymouth manager Wayne Rooney wants to sign Liverpool teenager Jayden Danns on loan this summer – the source isn’t too reliable, though

Liverpool Women returned to pre-season training on Monday ahead of the 2024/25 season – they will host Leicester in their opening WSL game on the weekend of September 22

Other chat from elsewhere

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Everton midfielder Amadou Onana in a £50 million deal

Man City are reportedly considering making a move for Eberechi Eze, amid uncertainty over Kevin De Bruyne’s future (Guardian)

Como are believed to have made contact with Juventus over signing former Liverpool midfielder Arthur Melo this summer (Fabrizio Romano)

Video of the day

There isn’t much football happening at present, so take a trip back to the 1970s as Sam Millne recounts one of Liverpool’s greatest decades with the help of John Keith.