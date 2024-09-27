Liverpool have been linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, as well as a Championship wonderkid.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

There are few more highly-rated young attacking players in Europe than Wirtz, so it’s exciting to see the Reds linked with him!

According to reports in Germany, Liverpool are keen on snapping up the Bayer Leverkusen forward, who bagged 11 goals and assists apiece on his way to Bundesliga title glory last season.

The Reds are said to be rivalling Real Madrid for his signature, among others, but his current club will no doubt demand huge money for him.

Meanwhile, the Echo also report that Liverpool are interested in Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg, who is being talked about as an enormous talent in the Championship.

Still only 17 years old, he scored an impudent back-heeled winner against Middlesbrough last weekend and is said to be wanted by the Reds and Madrid.

It’s not like we already have plenty of attacking options!

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Alisson is expected to return from injury at Wolves on Saturday, according to Arne Slot. It’s a massive boost despite Caoimhin Kelleher being great in his absence

Wolves‘ squad have been hit with a virus ahead of the visit of Liverpool, meaning 20-year-old defender Alfie Pond could have to make his debut. We’d be lying if we said that wasn’t a bonus

Anthony Gordon expected to join Liverpool in the summer transfer window, but is now set to sign a new deal at Newcastle. Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo would be keeping him out of the team anyway!

Dominik Szoboszlai is ready to rise to Slot’s challenge to him, in terms of improving his attacking numbers. He should score and assist more, considering how talented he is!

Slot says his “quality” forwards all understand Liverpool’s rotation needs, and added that it is a “very positive thing for us.”

Liverpool’s head coach is also confident that “a lot of goals” will come Diaz‘s way this season, following an “unlucky” time of things last term

Ryan Gravenberch admits he “really needed” time to adapt after joining Liverpool – he’s a perfect example of why patience is needed from fans

More from This Is Anfield

OPPOSITION VIEW: Wolves expect ex-Liverpool target to be a “superstar” – but fear another “mini-disaster”

OPINION: If Man City’s season derails, Liverpool must be ready to take advantage, writes Harry McMullen

Liverpool lineup options vs. Wolves: 10 changes expected with Alisson returning to the fold

A new mockup shows how Liverpool’s Adidas away kit for the 2025/26 season could look. Are you a fan?

Elsewhere in the football world today

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Rodri will miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury – that is a huge moment in the title race

Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales will step down from his role after being diagnosed with a chronic form of blood cancer. We wish him all the best (BBC Sport)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2008, a Fernando Torres-inspired Liverpool won 2-0 away to Everton, as they showcased their Premier League title credentials.

The Spaniard opened the scoring with a volleyed finish after good work from Robbie Keane, before burying another effort soon after.

That 2008/09 season may have seen Rafa Benitez’s Liverpool fall short in the title race, but it was a joyous ride with one of their best teams of the last 30 years on show.

Also on this day in 2021, Reds legend Roger Hunt passed away at the age of 83.