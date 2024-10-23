With Liverpool preparing to face RB Leipzig in the Champions League we look back at the last time the teams met, to test your memory of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad.

It was an unusual time when Liverpool played RB Leipzig in the 2020/21 Champions League, with both legs in the round of 16 being played behind closed doors at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, due to coronavirus.

At the time, Liverpool were going through a defensive injury crisis but still managed to dispatch of the in-form German outfit 2-0 in both legs, as two players scored the goals in both matches.

With the help of clues, we want to see if you can name the full 23-man squad that played in the second leg against RB Leipzig in March 2023.

Time to name 23 Reds in 5 minutes!

