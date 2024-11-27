➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 27, 2024: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates after scoring the second goal during the UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool “made a mockery of” Real Madrid on “finest night under Arne Slot”

As one supporter wrote, Liverpool “made a mockery of” Real Madrid as they beat Los Blancos 2-0 in the Champions League.

Despite Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate picking up injuries, Liverpool supporters left Anfield ecstatic with a brilliant performance that some fans thought could have been the best under Arne Slot so far.

With great displays over the pitch, the Reds dominated Madrid, managing seven shots on target to the opposition’s three, creating 2.53 xG to the visitors’ 1.24 and holding 63 percent of the night’s possession.

Bradley may take the headlines thanks to how he dealt with Kylian Mbappe and drove Liverpool forward down the right, but there were plenty of superb performers in red on Wednesday.

Here is how Liverpool fans reacted online to the Reds’ 2-0 win over Madrid…

 

“Crucial momentum to carry into Sunday & City have all the questions to answer.

“Love how controlled we were tonight, in contrast to last Sunday, again no panic at 0-0, clearly we’d felt them out, like Leverkusen we knew we had the knockout blows. Now to knock City out of the title race” – Speelautomaat in the This is Anfield comments

“Kelleher deserved MOTM with Bradley sharing the honours and Jones not far behind. Great team performance all round hope we have left some in the tank for the Citeh game” – TP in the This is Anfield comments

“Glad it wasn’t 4-0 to be honest. Expectations go into overdrive with those scorelines against big opponents. Was a comfy 2-0, onto City. Confidence growing” – Kusanaga in the This is Anfield comments

“The apotheosis would have been if Bradley had scored at that 84th minute chance. I can’t remember how many times the South American commentator said “phenomenal this kid!” – Tim Tracey in the This is Anfield comments

“Great momentum win, but this is marathon, and hopefully such games help us build fortitude and grit during the critical moments in the season” – Daudi Kawooya on Facebook

“Great performance by the team tonight! I was so happy to see the back of a team who had caused us so much pains in the past. Well done Redmen” – Yomi Bello on Facebook

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid

