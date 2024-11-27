As one supporter wrote, Liverpool “made a mockery of” Real Madrid as they beat Los Blancos 2-0 in the Champions League.

Despite Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate picking up injuries, Liverpool supporters left Anfield ecstatic with a brilliant performance that some fans thought could have been the best under Arne Slot so far.

With great displays over the pitch, the Reds dominated Madrid, managing seven shots on target to the opposition’s three, creating 2.53 xG to the visitors’ 1.24 and holding 63 percent of the night’s possession.

Bradley may take the headlines thanks to how he dealt with Kylian Mbappe and drove Liverpool forward down the right, but there were plenty of superb performers in red on Wednesday.

Here is how Liverpool fans reacted online to the Reds’ 2-0 win over Madrid…

Curtis Jones and Conor Bradley have just made a mockery of the most prestigious team in world football. Both absolutely tremendous. — Daniel Austin (@_Dan_Austin) November 27, 2024

That is some performance quality all over the pitch. Nobody can argue against the results we are getting at the minute #WTRWWAW — Mark Lumsden (@lfclumo) November 27, 2024

This is the kind of week that Gary Neville etc was desperate to have you believe finished with Jurgen. Arne does what Jurgen didn’t manage beating Madrid & Liverpool have the chance to go 11 clear of City on Sunday. Liverpool are going for the fucking lot. — Craig Hannan (@C_Hannan7) November 27, 2024

“Crucial momentum to carry into Sunday & City have all the questions to answer. “Love how controlled we were tonight, in contrast to last Sunday, again no panic at 0-0, clearly we’d felt them out, like Leverkusen we knew we had the knockout blows. Now to knock City out of the title race” – Speelautomaat in the This is Anfield comments

Liverpool’s finest night under Arne Slot? Quite possibly. Completely outclassed the European champions tonight. The hosts excellent to a man, Conor Bradley and Curtis Jones, in particular, tremendous. — Beth Lindop (@beth_lindop) November 27, 2024

“Kelleher deserved MOTM with Bradley sharing the honours and Jones not far behind. Great team performance all round hope we have left some in the tank for the Citeh game” – TP in the This is Anfield comments

“Glad it wasn’t 4-0 to be honest. Expectations go into overdrive with those scorelines against big opponents. Was a comfy 2-0, onto City. Confidence growing” – Kusanaga in the This is Anfield comments

Slot has built a lovely balance of maintaining Liverpools attacking threat but with more control & a strong defensive shape. One of the best Liverpool performances in a long time. — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) November 27, 2024

“I don’t know what was better the Bradley goal or the fire it ignited in Anfield!” “This is a different level, but he doesn’t just belong on it, he thrives on it. They did it without that much fuss!!” All our Post Match Reaction is FREE this week ? pic.twitter.com/LqNaBK5vgV — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) November 27, 2024

“The apotheosis would have been if Bradley had scored at that 84th minute chance. I can’t remember how many times the South American commentator said “phenomenal this kid!” – Tim Tracey in the This is Anfield comments

“Great momentum win, but this is marathon, and hopefully such games help us build fortitude and grit during the critical moments in the season” – Daudi Kawooya on Facebook

Loads of standouts for Liverpool tonight but there’s a distinct lack of Mac Allister on my timeline here. — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) November 27, 2024

“Great performance by the team tonight! I was so happy to see the back of a team who had caused us so much pains in the past. Well done Redmen” – Yomi Bello on Facebook

Bad time to be one of them weirdos who hates Curtis Jones — Adam Beattie (@beatts94) November 27, 2024

The GIF you all wanted pic.twitter.com/VK3Zs7aJhu — CF Comps (@CF_Compss) November 27, 2024

“Bro Liverpool are actually cold yeno” – the Arsenal fans I’m with — orla (@orlacsm) November 27, 2024

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.