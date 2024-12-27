With Liverpool currently seven points clear with a game in hand at the top of the Premier League, Andy Robertson wants fans to enjoy it even if the players won’t.

The message among Arne Slot and his Liverpool squad has been consistent despite their resounding first half of the season.

As the head coach emphasised in his post-match press conference on Thursday: “It is far too early to be already celebrating.”

But speaking to Premier League Productions after Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Leicester, Robertson insisted that fans should savour their form as “if you’re getting carried away then it means the team are doing well.”

“I’ve always said that when we’ve been in fortunate positions of leading the league, if our fans are getting carried away then we’re doing good things on the pitch,” the left-back said.

“Allow them to get carried away. I’ve been a fan before, obviously loving football, and if you’re getting carried away then it means the team are doing well.

“But we certainly won’t. We know we’re in a busy period of time, we’ve got really tough games coming up.

“We’ve got West Ham away, who are in a good moment, in three days’ time and our full focus is on that.

“So we’ll let the fans have a drink tonight, celebrate the win, and we’ll be straight home to recover and get ready for West Ham.”

While the attitude of Slot’s players is one of the main reasons for their ongoing success – a game at a time, rather than resting on their laurels – it is important for fans to detach themselves from that.

Robertson, a boyhood Celtic supporter who saw them win eight titles in 15 seasons before his professional debut with Queen’s Park, certainly knows the value of this.

It remains Liverpool’s lifeblood regardless of their focus on the next challenge, with the Reds needing their supporters to believe as they roar them on in every game.

So while the players themselves won’t be enjoying these wins in the same way, there is no reason not to yourself!