Liverpool’s League Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham didn’t quite go to plan, as they lost 1-0 away with several controversial moments arising.

In the final third, Liverpool were below par as they struggled to create clear-cut chances against Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham.

While statistics pointed to the Reds outperforming their opponents, and they may have been true to a marginal extent, Arne Slot‘s team were well below their best.

Liverpool must now wait until February 6 to correct their errors and take on Tottenham in the second leg.

Here are six things we spotted from Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat in the first leg.

Kostas Tsimikas was off the pitch

While everyone will have viewed the Lucas Bergvall challenge that should have seen him receive a second yellow card before scoring the winner, not everyone will have noticed an extra detail that worked against Liverpool.

Due to the aforementioned unpunished challenge from Bergvall on Tsimikas, the left-back had to leave the pitch as he received brief treatment on the field.

As a result of this rule, he was still waiting to be beckoned back onto the pitch by the referee when Bergvall scored – talk about rubbing salt in the wound!

Curtis Jones’ potential penalty

Well done boys good process pic.twitter.com/ULELjvU2Xb — Bradley (@BradleyLFC24v3) January 8, 2025

Another moment that Liverpool came out of on the wrong side came in injury time, when Dejan Kulusevski appeared to kick Curtis Jones in the back of the leg without taking any of the ball.

While it is up for debate whether this was a clear penalty, it was bizarre how the incident seemed to be waved away by the officials.

Had a spot-kick been given by referee Stuart Attwell, it is doubtful whether the VAR would have overruled his judgement.

This decision wasn’t quite as obviously wrong as the failure to book Bergvall for a second time, but it still caused frustration for supporters.

Sipke Hulshoff’s yellow card

"An incredible time to score your first goal for the club!" ? Lucas Bergvall puts Spurs in front on the 85-minute mark of the first leg! ? pic.twitter.com/QjqvSXZohs — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 8, 2025

Watching the game live, it wasn’t immediately obvious who had received a yellow card in the aftermath of Bergvall’s 86th-minute goal.

It soon emerged, though, that first assistant coach Sipke Hulshoff was booked for his reaction to the strike, having seen the player avoid a second booking shortly before.

Replays showed Hulshoff continuing to vent his frustration at this string of events even after being cautioned.

Tottenham mascot asks to sign Virgil van Dijk

?? "Van Dijk come to Tottenham we haven't got any good defenders at the moment!" Spurs mascots being very honest to the Liverpool players! ? pic.twitter.com/Y6tTsy8gLn — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 8, 2025

On a slightly lighter note, Virgil van Dijk was subject to a cheeky transfer request from a young Tottenham mascot in the tunnel before the match.

As the Dutchman returned to the changing rooms, the lucky young mascots exclaimed: “Van Dijk!”

This was followed by one youngster saying: “Van Dijk, come to Tottenham. We haven’t got any good defenders at the moment.”

Let’s hope the young Spurs fan wasn’t in earshot of Postecoglou’s players!

Antonin Kinsky’s emotional moment with sister

Spurs' new signing Antonin Kinsky sharing a beautiful moment with his sister after his side's Carabao Cup win against Liverpool ? pic.twitter.com/5wSIMmh6ym — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 8, 2025

Some Liverpool supporters commented on Tottenham‘s post-match celebrations, claiming they were perhaps enjoying themselves a bit too much given they still face a return leg at Anfield.

It was hard, though, to begrudge this moment between Antonin Kinsky and his sister after the final whistle.

Having only signed for the club on Sunday, the new goalkeeper replaced Brandon Austin in the starting lineup and put in a great display.

Trent Alexander-Arnold shows Tottenham fans 6 fingers

Trent giving Spurs supporters the number '6' ? pic.twitter.com/2XBtFQkUUz — – (@AnfieldRd96) January 9, 2025

After Tottenham scored, instead of celebrating their goal, some home fans turned to Trent Alexander-Arnold to goad the Liverpool man.

Liverpool’s No. 66 had the perfect response, though, holding up six fingers to represent Liverpool’s six European Cups, the last of which was won in the 2019 final against Tottenham.