LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 29, 2024: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott before the FA Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Liverpool FC at the London Stadium. Liverpool won 5-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool fans confused by Arne Slot’s use of Harvey Elliott – “He’s not a fan”

Harvey Elliott failed to make it off the bench in Liverpool’s 1-0 loss to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup, leading fans to question whether Arne Slot rates him.

Now beyond the halfway point, Elliott has started just one game so far this season – that being the Carabao Cup victory over Southampton on December 18.

While a long-term foot injury has stifled his momentum, the midfielder was expected to have been more integrated by now, with the sum total of his game time under Slot being 147 minutes.

Tottenham 1-0 Liverpool

Eight of his nine appearances for the campaign have come in the last 10 games, but subtract that start at St Mary’s and Elliott has averaged only seven minutes on the pitch per outing in that time.

Slot made four changes to his starting lineup against Tottenham on Wednesday night but, with Dominik Szoboszlai again ill, the midfield of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones was retained.

Mac Allister was the only midfielder subbed off in a controversial 1-0 defeat, with Jones playing the full 90 minutes in the No. 10 role as Elliott was overlooked again.

Given Jones was far from his best for the second game running, it led many fans to question Slot’s use of Elliott.

Slot himself has admitted his difficulty trusting players to come in after injury if they are not already established in his core group of players, but Elliott has already shown he can shine in his system.

No player clocked more minutes for Liverpool in pre-season (290), with the No. 19 also assisting the most goals (two), creating the most chances (nine) and playing the most passes into the final third (26).

Though of shorter stature than Szoboszlai and Jones, with less natural running power, Elliott can certainly offer quality in the most advanced role in Slot’s midfield.

The hope is that he is simply being slowly built up – with a starting opportunity to come against Accrington Stanley on Saturday – but there is certainly a concern over the head coach’s use of Elliott.

