Harvey Elliott failed to make it off the bench in Liverpool’s 1-0 loss to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup, leading fans to question whether Arne Slot rates him.

Now beyond the halfway point, Elliott has started just one game so far this season – that being the Carabao Cup victory over Southampton on December 18.

While a long-term foot injury has stifled his momentum, the midfielder was expected to have been more integrated by now, with the sum total of his game time under Slot being 147 minutes.

Eight of his nine appearances for the campaign have come in the last 10 games, but subtract that start at St Mary’s and Elliott has averaged only seven minutes on the pitch per outing in that time.

Slot made four changes to his starting lineup against Tottenham on Wednesday night but, with Dominik Szoboszlai again ill, the midfield of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones was retained.

Mac Allister was the only midfielder subbed off in a controversial 1-0 defeat, with Jones playing the full 90 minutes in the No. 10 role as Elliott was overlooked again.

Given Jones was far from his best for the second game running, it led many fans to question Slot’s use of Elliott.

Not an entirely bright outlook for Harvey Elliott under Slot. Minutes since injury League: 0, 1, 0, 11, 3, 1, 16, 4 CL: 0, 14 EFL: 90, 0 Unused today with Szoboszlai and Jones not in top form. Only 7 minutes pre injury. Not ruling him out but seems not fancied at the minute. pic.twitter.com/PIKtSjmuzl — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) January 8, 2025

He’ll surely start on Saturday, but Harvey Elliott not playing a minute there is bizarre. Can’t understand why he’s been marginalised. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) January 8, 2025

Elliott not seeing a minute when Jones is playing like this is completely beyond me. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) January 8, 2025

Not having Harvey Elliott on the pitch is a crime. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) January 8, 2025

Feel bad for Elliott honestly

He was so good in pre season as well — Gbemiga (@Gbemiga__A) January 8, 2025

Some very bizarre substitutions tonight. Real lack of creativity in midfield and had Elliott to call on who would’ve been eager to make his claim, yet opted to push Endo forward, bring on Konate who still looks off it, and persist with Jones who managed nothing all game. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) January 8, 2025

Elliott not seeing a single minute here is a bit mad — Arne’s Reds (@ArneysReds) January 8, 2025

Love Slot and he’s been almost flawless, but his limited rotation in some positions and as a result marginalizing some players is not wise as the season progresses. It seems he’s not a fan of Elliott and Chiesa is not even used as a sub for last 10 minutes to bring him gradually. — Parted Beard (@PartedBeard) January 9, 2025

Slot needs to start trusting Chiesa, Elliott and Endo waaaaaay more if we have any chance of the title Tsimikas as well now he’s back https://t.co/iBfRhqXGs0 — Liam (@HiamLej) January 8, 2025

Really do wonder if Arne Slot sees Elliott at the football club long term — Tom Little (@TomL1ttle_) January 8, 2025

Slot himself has admitted his difficulty trusting players to come in after injury if they are not already established in his core group of players, but Elliott has already shown he can shine in his system.

No player clocked more minutes for Liverpool in pre-season (290), with the No. 19 also assisting the most goals (two), creating the most chances (nine) and playing the most passes into the final third (26).

Though of shorter stature than Szoboszlai and Jones, with less natural running power, Elliott can certainly offer quality in the most advanced role in Slot’s midfield.

The hope is that he is simply being slowly built up – with a starting opportunity to come against Accrington Stanley on Saturday – but there is certainly a concern over the head coach’s use of Elliott.