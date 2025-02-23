Trent Alexander-Arnold is out of Liverpool’s clash with Tottenham, but there was generally positive news on the training pitch on Wednesday.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

The Reds host Spurs on Thursday evening, looking to make it into a second Carabao Cup final in succession.

Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of the match by Arne Slot, however, having failed to recover from a thigh issue picked up at Bournemouth.

But Liverpool’s vice-captain is only expected to be out for a short period and could be fit for Sunday’s trip to Plymouth in the FA Cup fourth round.

Otherwise, the Reds appeared to have a clean bill of health in training at the AXA Training Centre, although Caoimhin Kelleher and Diogo Jota weren’t pictured.

Whether they were doing indoor work away from the squad remains to be seen.

Liverpool squad pictured in training on Wednesday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Davies, Ojrzynski

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Bradley

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Endo, Elliott, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Nunez, Diaz, Chiesa

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Andy Robertson has reacted bullishly to criticism of his form this season. He clearly feels a bit hard done by!

Slot has explained his demands for Liverpool’s revolving No. 9 options, saying he wants them to both score and facilitate

“Not necessary” – Slot has also admitted that he still isn’t a fan of a new VAR change that will be used at Anfield tomorrow – can you blame him?

Liverpool loanee Fabian Mrozek had a crazy debut for Forest Green after 4-hour trip. This is absolutely mad!

REVEALED: How Liverpool’s spending compares to their Premier League rivals in 2024/25. This is eye-opening!

More from This Is Anfield

Sam Millne has taken a look at Liverpool’s starting XI options tomorrow night, including a possible start for Jota, if he is fit:

“Attack is another area in which the manager has plenty of options. “Diogo Jota has shown excellent goalscoring form when he has been fit this season, and Slot could look to make the most of his availability. “This would allow Luis Diaz to move back out to his favoured left-sided position, meaning Cody Gakpo would act as an impact substitute should Liverpool be struggling.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Spurs could be without Micky van den Ven and nine other players against Liverpool – but a debut may await for one individual!

The Premier League are reportedly monitoring player goal celebrations and imposing sanctions if they feel they are inciting opposition fans or players. Seems a bit much! (Sky Sports)

Galatasaray are said to have opened negotiations with Wolves over the signing of midfielder Mario Lemina, he was recently stripped of the captaincy (BBC Sport)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1994, Roy Evans took charge of his first game as Liverpool manager, having replaced Graeme Souness in the role.

The Reds drew 2-2 away to Norwich in his maiden outing, with John Barnes earning his side a point with a 76th-minute equaliser.

Evans would go on to manage Liverpool 243 times, winning the League Cup in 1995, but his talented squad never quite managed to go all the way in the Premier League.

He eventually left Anfield in October 1998 after a long association with the club, following a doomed spell in joint-charge with Gerard Houllier.