It was impossible for the media not to focus on an “unbeatable” performance from Alisson, as Liverpool pulled off a remarkable 1-0 win at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds were battered at times by their opponents on Wednesday evening, but their battling qualities came to the fore.

PSG had a goal disallowed for offside, while Ibrahima Konate was arguably lucky to avoid a red card, but Harvey Elliott snatched victory in the dying minutes.

Here’s how the media reacted to PSG 0-1 Liverpool.

This was a truly great European night for the Reds…

The Mail‘s Lewis Steele felt this was Liverpool’s best win of the season, given the context:

“Biggest and best win of Liverpool’s season, for me. “By no means the most stylish but gritty and efficient. “Alisson with one of the best individual performances of the campaign. What a moment for Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez too with the assist.”

Jason Burt of the Telegraph hailed the Reds’ ability to dig deep when not at their best:

“Winners find a way. Good managers make inspired substitutions. Champions hang on in there. “After being completely dominated for 87 almost humiliating minutes by Paris St-Germain, after owing the goalless scoreline to a superhuman effort from their goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Liverpool somehow won.”

David Lynch even felt that it was among the most memorable European nights in Liverpool’s history:

“That is genuinely one of the greatest results in Liverpool’s long history in Europe. “Lucky in the first half, resilient in the second, and then they take their big moment when it comes at the death. “Work still to do at Anfield but it’s remarkable they’re taking a lead back there.”

Alisson was beyond belief between the sticks…

The Guardian‘s Andy Hunter focused on the incredible impact of Alisson:

“Arne Slot’s team did not simply secure a precious first-leg lead against Paris Saint-Germain, they committed grand larceny on a night that belonged to Alisson. “Harvey Elliott grabbed a late winner entirely against the run of play and within a minute of replacing Mohamed Salah. Fittingly, Liverpool’s goal was constructed by their goalkeeper. “Alisson was unbeatable all night, driving PSG to despair with a string of superb saves.”

On X, Daniel Sturridge made his feelings about Liverpool’s colossal No. 1 clear:

“Alisson shows again why he’s the best goalkeeper in the world.”

Dominic King rightly feels that Alisson is unrivalled in his position, including in the all-time Premier League rankings:

“Alisson Becker has proven tonight, once and for all, that all the talk about Emi Martinez being the best goalkeeper in the world has been gobbledygook. “Said this before and will say it again: Alisson is the best of the modern era, the best to play in the Premier League.”

Mark Carey of The Athletic also lauded Liverpool’s star man on the night: