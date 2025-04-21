Alexis Mac Allister got the highest average score for Liverpool in their 1-0 win at Leicester, with match-winner Trent Alexander-Arnold impressing off the bench too.

The Reds squandered a host of chances at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, with nine big chances missed, but Alexander-Arnold’s fierce strike separated the two teams.

Liverpool’s vice-captain celebrated wildly, in a memorable moment that could be one of his last major contributions for the club.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Mac Allister (7.5) has enjoyed a brilliant season for the Reds and he stood out to most as his side’s best player on Sunday.

While not necessarily the Argentine’s best performance of the campaign, his class at the heart of Liverpool’s midfield still earned praise.

Ian Doyle of the Echo described Mac Allister as the visitors’ “most creative player” in the first half, always “looking to make things happen.”

This Is Anfield‘s Danny Gallagher praised Liverpool’s No. 10 for “encouraging his teammates to up the pace,” as others around him struggled to make an impact in a complacent showing.

Alexander-Arnold (7.3) enjoyed the match-winning moment and he wasn’t far behind his colleague despite being introduced in the 71st minute.

Harry Sherlock of GOAL focused on the 26-year-old’s “passionate celebration,” as he fired Liverpool “one step closer” to glory.

Virgil van Dijk (7.0) eased through the game in typically cool fashion, getting the third-highest rating.

Doyle felt that Liverpool’s captain “dominated” Jamie Vardy aerially, while Gallagher noted how he “dished out instructions” to others.

Cody Gakpo (5.5) hasn’t been himself since returning from injury and an ineffective showing saw him get the lowest score.

Victory at home to Tottenham next Sunday and it’s a second Premier League title for Liverpool, assuming Arsenal do their job against Crystal Palace in midweek.