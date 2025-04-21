Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s celebration was a big talking point after Liverpool won 1-0 away to Leicester as the media assessed another huge step towards the Premier League title.

Arne Slot‘s side were once again fairly unconvincing on Sunday afternoon, but they got the job done after failing to finish off nine big chances.

Alexander-Arnold found the net with his weaker left foot to send the away Reds fans into raptures, meaning just one more win is needed to be Premier League champions.

Here’s how the media assessed Liverpool’s victory.

Some focused on the meaning behind Trent’s passionate celebration…

Speaking on Sky Sports, Jamie Carragher begrudgingly admitted that Alexander-Arnold will still likely leave Liverpool:

“Whether a decision has already been made, I think most people think it has. It’s difficult for him to give an honest answer. “The frustration with Liverpool fans is that throughout the process with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah it was always under the remit they wanted to stay. “That tells you everything with Trent, who is a local boy. Most of us probably know what’s going to happen.”

The Telegraph‘s Jason Burt enjoyed the fact that Trent had such a big moment, though was one of many to overlook the boos he did receive:

“It had to be him. It just had to be. ‘The scouser in our team,’ sang the jubilant Liverpool fans after Alexander-Arnold ran to them and, bare-chested, placed that number 66 shirt on a corner flag. “The full-back had only been on the pitch for five minutes, having replaced Conor Bradley. “All eyes now on Arsenal at home to Crystal Palace on Wednesday. If they lose then Liverpool will have claimed a 20th league title and Alexander-Arnold will have made the decisive intervention.”

The Daily Mail‘s Harry Bamforth was less sure about Liverpool’s vice-captain leaving, though:

“I can’t lie, I have been in the camp that I expect the full-back to be on the first flight to Madrid at the end of this season for a very long time. “However, now I’m not so sure. “This isn’t based on any news other than my own personal belief, so Liverpool fans, don’t take this and run. “But those celebrations just gave me some sort of indication that he may just stay put. Just look at how much it meant to him to score for his boyhood club. “Who knows, though? It might have meant nothing.”

Gregg Evans of The Athletic was another who was a little more measured:

“It took him just five minutes to make an impact, firing a shot towards goal and past Mads Hermansen to give his team the lead. Remarkably, it was the first left-footed goal of his career for club or country. “It was what happened next that was most telling, though. After scoring, Alexander-Arnold ripped off his shirt and ran to the away end to celebrate. “He stood in front of the delirious supporters with his arms stretched out as his team-mates piled in to join the fun. “For someone who is likely to have just a few weeks left as a Liverpool player, this was a big moment and ensured he has left a lasting impression on Liverpool’s historic title win.”

Liverpool weren’t great on the day, but that league title is so close…

On X, David Lynch felt Liverpool were more than worthy of the win:

“Credit to Leicester for hanging in there and doing everything they could to avoid being relegated today, but Liverpool controlled that from start to finish and were unfortunate it took them so long to get in front. “One more win to go.”

BBC Sport‘s Phil McNulty said the Reds’ victory summed up their season under Slot:

“This was a performance that was a trademark of much of Liverpool’s season – dominant without being spectacular, but getting the job done against resilient opponents. “In others words, the sort of display that makes champions.”

Writing for This Is Anfield, Lynch called for Arsenal NOT to lose at home to Crystal Palace on Wednesday night for obvious reasons: