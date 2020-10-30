Post-surgery update on Virgil & early highlights for Reds’ “pressing monster” – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are preparing for a home match with West Ham, while Jurgen Klopp has issued plenty of injury updates today, too.

Van Dijk undergoes successful surgery

Big Virg will be out for a while, but our No. 4 will start his rehabilitation soon after everything went according to plan with his knee operation.

Van Dijk had his op in London this week and it was “conducted successfully”, meaning he’ll now focus on the long road back to movement, strength and finally playing.

No timescale is being placed on his recovery and it could be anything from six months upwards, depending on whether there has been any other damage to ligaments which has not been publicly disclosed.

Meanwhile, Alisson has spoken out against Jordan Pickford for the challenge which caused the injury, saying as a fellow goalkeeper he doesn’t agree with the action taken by the Everton man.

Jota’s highlights and desire for more

The Reds’ newest member of the forward line has started the season well, scoring a couple of important goals – including last time out in the league in the comeback win over Sheffield United.

His highlight so far, as he told the club website, was his first goal – an important moment for any forward after signing for a new team.

He also notes that he’s still adapting to new team-mates and demands, with the quality of the Liverpool players a huge step up to what he has been used to on a daily basis – and he’s trying to make sure his pressing game helps him fit in.

“That’s a massive difference; the quality every single player has at this club. When we do rondos, possession or finishing, everybody has immense quality. I think that is the characteristic of Liverpool, so everyone is ready to make a difference.

“I also understand [Lijnders calling him a ‘pressing monster’] like a message to me because I knew that this [pressing] is a characteristic of Liverpool’s game. I always try to see it like messages that we need to understand and to put onto the playing field.”

Hammer time

Klopp will now be finalising his team selection for the West Ham game on Saturday night as the Reds look to keep this remarkable Anfield record going.

Quickfire LFC news

Fabinho is intent on a long Anfield stay to make history (TIA)

Klopp sees “opportunity” in “finding solutions” when it comes to the injury crisis (Independent)

Hansi Flick has warned David Alaba to “think twice” about leaving Bayern as links with Liverpool continue (Star)

And Klopp has revealed he has a secret Instagram account which he uses to follow the players! (TIA)

Around the Prem

West Ham are without key forward Michail Antonio for the game against the mighty Reds (TIA)

Barcelona want to take Pep Guardiola back as part of Victor Font’s presidential bid (Sky)

Phil Foden will be recalled to the England squad by Gareth Southgate, but fellow naughty boy Mason Greenwood is set to be omitted again (Mirror)

And Theo Walcott says he wants to join Saints on a permanent basis. Anything to get away from the Ev! (Echo)

Stupid comparison of the day

Owen Hargreaves reckons Donny van de Beek can be “Manchester United’s Thomas Muller.”

Presumably that will only happen after United decide on their “Hansi Flick” and get rid of their current “Niko Kovac.”

Tweet of the day

“Solskjær has finally found the right balance” – 15th in the table

“Guardiola finally got his side to click” – 13th

“Crisis” at Liverpool – 2nd https://t.co/73R8BEJ4rs — John Gibbons (@johngibbonsblog) October 30, 2020

What we’re reading

Diego Maradona has turned 60 and BBC Sport take a look at the legend’s life and very distinct character.

And for the Independent, Tony Evans explores how the “misguided” PPV plan has actually brought football communities together.

Worth watching tonight

Wolves vs Palace or Schalke vs Stuttgart. The first should be decent, the second might be crazy.