Agent makes clear stance on Gini’s future & Reds to target Roma star – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool look almost certain to see a turnaround in midfield this coming summer, though it remains to be seen just how big a refresh will be needed in that area if the likes of Keita and Ox stay or go.

Reds to move for Lorenzo Pellegrini

There is some logic to this, although the links are from from concrete just yet.

The Mirrors’s David Maddock says the appointment of Jose Mourinho by Roma was contingent on new signings being made, which in turn will necessitate sales.

One looks set to be Lorenzo Pellegrini, who has only one year left on his contract and who hasn’t signed a new deal – he’ll be offloaded if he doesn’t agree terms by summer.

The Reds like the attacking midfielder’s stats and style, and like even more the fact he’ll be available on a relative discount due to that contract situation.

A release clause of £25m is there too, but he could turn out to be even cheaper.

Of course, a gap in midfield is likely to open up because…

“Free to speak to us”

…the days are ticking down on Gini Wijnaldum‘s deal.

Our No. 5 looks all but set to depart on a free, with his agent confirming as much in an interview with German media.

He stopped short of saying there was a decision made on Wijnaldum’s future, but did say he was a “free transfer”, keeping his “options open” and invited Bayern Munich – or any other big clubs – that “if you are interested in him, please feel free to speak to us.”

Wijnaldum is still playing a key role in Klopp’s side as we get toward the end of the campaign, but he seems to have chosen to depart Anfield to destinations unknown.

Back to Anfield to face Saints

At home in 2021, the Reds currently need just shy of 50 shots to score a single goal. Be great if we could lower that conversion rate slightly at the weekend, yeah?

Quickfire LFC news

Remember the ball boy for Trent’s corner to Origi against Barcelona? He’s now catching the eye in the Reds U18s

Mo Salah has claimed another award and Jurgen backed the decision by lauding the forward as an even better person than player

The Reds are one of three teams still keen on €40m rated Udinese man Rodrigo De Paul this summer

And the Reds are among eight teams who have formally told Uefa of their intention to leave the Super League, with Milan likely to make it nine, meaning the company set up for the ESL will dissolve – but the three remaining, Barca, Real and Juve, are likely to instigate legal proceedings against the other nine

Around the Prem

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says it’s a matter of time before the Reds are back at the top of the table

It must be last summer again, because Chelsea are trying to sell Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri to raise funds

And Mourinho will apparently make David de Gea one of his first signings as Roma boss, even though he doesn’t get the choice of making signings and Roma probably have no European football next year

Stupid complaint of the day

“We’ve been dealt a very bad hand by people who sit behind a desk in their suits who’ve never played football.

“I’ve never seen that schedule before in modern-day football. In 1991-92 Man United had a very similar run-in and you can see how the results deteriorate.”

That’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who seems to have missed the part where:

a) the “very bad hand” his team have – playing three games in five days – is as a result of their own supporters, and also

b) Spurs literally had this run earlier in the season and the Reds had two games in a day only last term.

Video of the day

Some crackers on here, including Origi and Salah. Might want to skip the first one, though…

Worth watching tonight

Leicester-Newcastle for the domestics, but really it’s Lens vs Lille you want to watch. If the away side win, that’s their last ‘hard’ game out the way and they are two more wins from the title, ahead of PSG.