Salah contract claim & injury latest – Liverpool FC Roundup

Just another quiet week of Liverpool non-action then: players injured, blocked from leaving countries, blocked from entering countries and kids with more caps than club games. Love international week, eh?

 

Salah mega-money contract talks dismissed

Scare tactics, agents’ talk or media speculation? You decide – but over the weekend there was one claim Mo Salah wanted half a million a week for a new Liverpool contract – a rise of 2.5x his current deal.

Thankfully for the copper-counters at the club, more local reports deny that’s anywhere near what our goalscoring phenomenon is looking for – though it’s still likely he’ll be a record-breaking earner.

Talks are pressing ahead, and Salah’s contract is a “priority” after a host of team-mates have been signed up this summer.

Give him a nice goal bonus!

 

Injuries and international woes continue

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 28, 2021: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Liverpool fans before the UEFA Champions League, Group E match at Anfield. Wednesday September 13, 2017. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

 

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 20, 2021: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara (R) and Everton's James Rodríguez during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 238th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • James Rodriguez is still an Everton player – they have kept it quiet haven’t they?! Don’t want you remembering they are forking out millions and billions in wages on a player they don’t want and who doesn’t want them. Turkey want him, though

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

A football, rather than Liverpool, opinion…but an absolutely correct one. The drivel that comes out of this ex-player’s mouth and mind…

You are henceforth invited to watch Ivory Coast vs Cameroon at 8pm. Neither Drogba nor Eto’o will be playing.

 

