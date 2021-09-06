Just another quiet week of Liverpool non-action then: players injured, blocked from leaving countries, blocked from entering countries and kids with more caps than club games. Love international week, eh?
Salah mega-money contract talks dismissed
Scare tactics, agents’ talk or media speculation? You decide – but over the weekend there was one claim Mo Salah wanted half a million a week for a new Liverpool contract – a rise of 2.5x his current deal.
Thankfully for the copper-counters at the club, more local reports deny that’s anywhere near what our goalscoring phenomenon is looking for – though it’s still likely he’ll be a record-breaking earner.
Talks are pressing ahead, and Salah’s contract is a “priority” after a host of team-mates have been signed up this summer.
Give him a nice goal bonus!
Injuries and international woes continue
- Harvey Elliott has picked up an injury with the England U21s, after Taki Minamino also pulled out of the Japan squad
- Naby Keita and his nation Guinea face a more uncertain time after political upheaval and an attempted coup, but the club are “satisfied he is safe” as they look to get him back to Merseyside
- Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s midfield experiment with England didn’t go the way Southgate hoped – but it was still far less of a farce than the scenes between Brazil and Argentina which proved the Reds were right in their stance
Latest Liverpool FC news
- A noted finance expert has explained Liverpool’s massive lost funds during the pandemic – and how a lack of sales have hampered any attempts to spend on transfers this summer
- Uefa have confirmed that away fans will be allowed at Champions League ties this season, though local government restrictions for access and returns still apply
- And another youngster is celebrating international silverware ahead of a return to Merseyside as the club’s Academy scouting continues to bear fruit
Latest Premier League chat
- Uefa have shook their head in disapproval and sent Fifa to bed without dinner after seeing plans to hold the World Cup every two years
- Leroy Sane is heading for a Premier League return, as Chelsea look to rekindle last year’s profligacy in front of goal by signing him from Bayern
- James Rodriguez is still an Everton player – they have kept it quiet haven’t they?! Don’t want you remembering they are forking out millions and billions in wages on a player they don’t want and who doesn’t want them. Turkey want him, though
Tweet of the day and match of the night
A football, rather than Liverpool, opinion…but an absolutely correct one. The drivel that comes out of this ex-player’s mouth and mind…
Jamie O’Hara is TalkSPORT’s dream employee. He comes out with absolute garbage every time he’s put in front of a microphone and backs it with his chest daily.
They couldn’t have wished for a better outrage generator if they’d tried to breed one in a test tube.
— HLTCO (@HLTCO) September 6, 2021
You are henceforth invited to watch Ivory Coast vs Cameroon at 8pm. Neither Drogba nor Eto’o will be playing.
