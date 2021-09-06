Just another quiet week of Liverpool non-action then: players injured, blocked from leaving countries, blocked from entering countries and kids with more caps than club games. Love international week, eh?

Salah mega-money contract talks dismissed

Scare tactics, agents’ talk or media speculation? You decide – but over the weekend there was one claim Mo Salah wanted half a million a week for a new Liverpool contract – a rise of 2.5x his current deal.

Thankfully for the copper-counters at the club, more local reports deny that’s anywhere near what our goalscoring phenomenon is looking for – though it’s still likely he’ll be a record-breaking earner.

Talks are pressing ahead, and Salah’s contract is a “priority” after a host of team-mates have been signed up this summer.

Give him a nice goal bonus!

Injuries and international woes continue

Naby Keita and his nation Guinea face a more uncertain time after political upheaval and an attempted coup, but the club are “satisfied he is safe” as they look to get him back to Merseyside

Latest Liverpool FC news

A noted finance expert has explained Liverpool’s massive lost funds during the pandemic – and how a lack of sales have hampered any attempts to spend on transfers this summer

Uefa have confirmed that away fans will be allowed at Champions League ties this season, though local government restrictions for access and returns still apply

And another youngster is celebrating international silverware ahead of a return to Merseyside as the club’s Academy scouting continues to bear fruit

Latest Premier League chat

Uefa have shook their head in disapproval and sent Fifa to bed without dinner after seeing plans to hold the World Cup every two years

Leroy Sane is heading for a Premier League return, as Chelsea look to rekindle last year’s profligacy in front of goal by signing him from Bayern

James Rodriguez is still an Everton player – they have kept it quiet haven’t they?! Don’t want you remembering they are forking out millions and billions in wages on a player they don’t want and who doesn’t want them. Turkey want him, though

Tweet of the day and match of the night

A football, rather than Liverpool, opinion…but an absolutely correct one. The drivel that comes out of this ex-player’s mouth and mind…

Jamie O’Hara is TalkSPORT’s dream employee. He comes out with absolute garbage every time he’s put in front of a microphone and backs it with his chest daily. They couldn’t have wished for a better outrage generator if they’d tried to breed one in a test tube. — HLTCO (@HLTCO) September 6, 2021

You are henceforth invited to watch Ivory Coast vs Cameroon at 8pm. Neither Drogba nor Eto’o will be playing.