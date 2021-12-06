Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Salah wants new deal to stay & Ruiz links resurface – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool have barely any time to pause these days and it’s straight back into match preparation mode, with AC Milan next in line. Klopp pressers and a recurring rumour hit the headlines.

 

Salah makes his feelings clear

No doubt as to where Mo stands in the big new contract debate: he wants to remain at Anfield, keep scoring and keep winning. And be paid accordingly.

The No11 says “I want to stay in Liverpool” – you can’t get much clearer than that. And no, we don’t reckon he’s hinting at joining Everton.

But he also makes it clear that it’s not just down to him, and has his say on the fact of big money needing to be put down.

“But the decision is in the hands of the management and they have to solve this issue. There is no problem but we have to reach an agreement for the contract, it’s up to them.

“Your financial value shows how much the club appreciates you and that they are ready to do anything for you to stay, but the decision itself is not based on those financial matters only,” Salah continued. Read his full remarks in the link above!

Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, has called for patience as the Reds look to get the deal done.

 

All about Italy

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 4, 2021: Liverpool's Divock Origi celebrates after scoring an injury time winning goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Fabian Ruiz is today’s rumour, although technically it’s one from 2019 too. We’re back in line for the Napoli man in summer, the report suggests, with just over a year left on his deal

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 3, 2021: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas, with a black eye, during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 4 game between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético de Madrid at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • LFC Women have signed a new goalkeeper after one was recalled from loan and the injuries suffered in a car accident by regular option Rylee Foster

 

Latest Premier League chat

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - JUNE 19: Kylian Mbappe of France reacts after missing a chance during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group F match between Hungary and France at Puskas Arena on June 19, 2021 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Angel Martinez - UEFA)

  • Erik ten Hag is “ready” for the challenge of managing abroad, he says. Might as well just say you want the United role properly, lad
  • Kylian Mbappe is now not ruling out signing a new deal with PSG, despite telling them, well, literally the opposite a few months ago

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight’s late fixture is Everton vs Arsenal. What new mess and madness can the Bitters get themselves into this time?

 

