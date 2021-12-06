Salah wants new deal to stay & Ruiz links resurface – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool have barely any time to pause these days and it’s straight back into match preparation mode, with AC Milan next in line. Klopp pressers and a recurring rumour hit the headlines.

Salah makes his feelings clear

No doubt as to where Mo stands in the big new contract debate: he wants to remain at Anfield, keep scoring and keep winning. And be paid accordingly.

The No11 says “I want to stay in Liverpool” – you can’t get much clearer than that. And no, we don’t reckon he’s hinting at joining Everton.

But he also makes it clear that it’s not just down to him, and has his say on the fact of big money needing to be put down.

“But the decision is in the hands of the management and they have to solve this issue. There is no problem but we have to reach an agreement for the contract, it’s up to them.

“Your financial value shows how much the club appreciates you and that they are ready to do anything for you to stay, but the decision itself is not based on those financial matters only,” Salah continued. Read his full remarks in the link above!

Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, has called for patience as the Reds look to get the deal done.

All about Italy

Fabian Ruiz is today’s rumour, although technically it’s one from 2019 too. We’re back in line for the Napoli man in summer, the report suggests, with just over a year left on his deal

Thiago, Jota and Hendo were the players absent from team training as Liverpool prepare for a trip to Milan to wrap up our group stage

Latest Liverpool FC news

Harvey Elliott now has an expected return date from his early season injury and it’s looking increasingly likely he’ll play a decent part again this term

LFC Women have signed a new goalkeeper after one was recalled from loan and the injuries suffered in a car accident by regular option Rylee Foster

Kostas Tsimikas has explained the two big personalities at LFC who have been there to help him settle in most

Latest Premier League chat

Steven Gerrard says there will be no sentimentality ahead of his return to face Liverpool with Aston Villa next weekend

Erik ten Hag is “ready” for the challenge of managing abroad, he says. Might as well just say you want the United role properly, lad

Kylian Mbappe is now not ruling out signing a new deal with PSG, despite telling them, well, literally the opposite a few months ago

Tweet of the day and match of the night

How I see the Salah situation, a four-year deal on ~£400k comes to £83m. The package (transfer fee, agent fee and salary over five years before any extensions) to sign Jota cost around £80m. We got him for a bargain fee, too. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) December 6, 2021

Tonight’s late fixture is Everton vs Arsenal. What new mess and madness can the Bitters get themselves into this time?