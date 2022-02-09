Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Diaz’s dad reveals ‘dream’ move & wild rumour links Mane to LaLiga – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are back on the pitch on Thursday night, so today it’s all about pre-match press conferences, reaction to the weekend win and our returning internationals.

 

Diaz had ‘dream’ of joining ‘elite’ team like Reds

Spurs thought they were in for a fantastic winger in January – but Luis Diaz decided Liverpool were the better bet. He was right, obviously, and looks delighted with everything so far.

Now his dad – also called Luis Diaz – has revealed how the late switcheroo went down and why it was only ever a move to Anfield which was going to happen once the call from Klopp came.

“After the first game, he told me that it was a team that works hard, complete, in which he will feel comfortable and will have the chance to play with high-performance players,” Diaz Sr said.

“There were many suitors who wanted Luis’ services, but he had the dream of reaching Liverpool. Because Liverpool are an elite team. Tottenham was one. Roma was also left behind in the process. They hesitated a lot and let themselves be caught by Liverpool. Liverpool were faster than them, they needed him and they took him away.”

Basically, our recruitment team is about as quick as Luis himself.

 

Headline acts

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 12, 2021: Liverpool's Stdio Mané celebrates after scoring the third goal with team-mate Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Sadio Mane rumours say he’s “open” to a move to LaLiga if Barca or Real come calling. With Ansu Fati and Vini Jr in place as their current and long-term left-sided forwards, we reckon this one’s a ‘safe’ gossip filler which is largely nonsense right now

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

Fulham's Neco Williams (Image: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

 

Latest Premier League chat

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 13: Harry Kane of England looks on during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group D match between England and Croatia at Wembley Stadium on June 13, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

  • Granit Xhaka has Jose Mourinho nudes. That’s all that explains the rumours that Roma will make an unprecedented third bid for a midfielder who has more cards than completed passes
  • Arturo Vidal is the perfect man to spearhead a brave new era of progressive young players in a Tottenham team
  • Harry Kane hasn’t yet made a decision on his future, but judging by what happened last summer when he ‘decided’ to leave, not really sure anybody cares what you think these days Harry – you’re handcuffed to mediocrity

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

This is why we’re going up!

Tonight’s late games include Spurs vs Saints and Villa vs Leeds! Take your pick.

 

