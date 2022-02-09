Diaz’s dad reveals ‘dream’ move & wild rumour links Mane to LaLiga – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are back on the pitch on Thursday night, so today it’s all about pre-match press conferences, reaction to the weekend win and our returning internationals.

Diaz had ‘dream’ of joining ‘elite’ team like Reds

Spurs thought they were in for a fantastic winger in January – but Luis Diaz decided Liverpool were the better bet. He was right, obviously, and looks delighted with everything so far.

Now his dad – also called Luis Diaz – has revealed how the late switcheroo went down and why it was only ever a move to Anfield which was going to happen once the call from Klopp came.

“After the first game, he told me that it was a team that works hard, complete, in which he will feel comfortable and will have the chance to play with high-performance players,” Diaz Sr said.

“There were many suitors who wanted Luis’ services, but he had the dream of reaching Liverpool. Because Liverpool are an elite team. Tottenham was one. Roma was also left behind in the process. They hesitated a lot and let themselves be caught by Liverpool. Liverpool were faster than them, they needed him and they took him away.”

Basically, our recruitment team is about as quick as Luis himself.

Sadio Mane rumours say he’s “open” to a move to LaLiga if Barca or Real come calling. With Ansu Fati and Vini Jr in place as their current and long-term left-sided forwards, we reckon this one’s a ‘safe’ gossip filler which is largely nonsense right now

The boss has given his usual pre-match presser and we’ve picked out six key things from it – including a rallying cry to fans to make a huge Anfield atmosphere

Jordan Henderson is suffering from a minor back issue but it’s not expected to keep him out of action for long

Granit Xhaka has Jose Mourinho nudes. That’s all that explains the rumours that Roma will make an unprecedented third bid for a midfielder who has more cards than completed passes

Arturo Vidal is the perfect man to spearhead a brave new era of progressive young players in a Tottenham team

Harry Kane hasn’t yet made a decision on his future, but judging by what happened last summer when he ‘decided’ to leave, not really sure anybody cares what you think these days Harry – you’re handcuffed to mediocrity

Catch her if you can ??@kiernan_leanne just can't stop scoring for the Reds this season!

Tonight’s late games include Spurs vs Saints and Villa vs Leeds! Take your pick.