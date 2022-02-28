Liverpool fans are all somewhere on cloud nine on Monday, following the club picking up another piece of silverware with a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea at Wembley.
Thiago injury update
One player who missed out on the Wembley occasion at the last minute was Thiago Alcantara, taken injured during the warm-up and replaced by Naby Keita in the line-up.
The No6 was sadly left in tears on the bench and his injury is reported as a “tight hamstring”, with the Reds set to monitor his fitness level over the next few days.
He’s naturally a doubt for Norwich in midweek – not a likely starter there anyway – and the big questions will be over whether he can return for West Ham, Inter Milan or beyond.
League Cup in the bag!
- Caoimhin Kelleher said it was beyond his wildest dreams to score the winner – and Alisson‘s reaction to being told the Irishman would be playing was absolutely class
- Jurgen Klopp has hailed the unseen duo behind the Reds’ shoot-out success, while also pointing out the players who were owed thanks for the Reds reaching the final at all
- Trent Alexander-Arnold is already eyeing up another three trophies this season, while Mo Salah is of exactly the same mind – this squad just doesn’t stop!
Latest Liverpool FC news
- You probably saw that kid lift the trophy near Alisson, right?! Here’s the story of who he is and how he came to get involved in the celebrations!
- The Reds’ Champions Wall has been given a beautiful new makeover and you can watch back every major part of our latest trophy win now
- And finally, here are nine things fans spotted at the final…and one the EFL did, Harvey Elliott with a flare! He has questions to answer!
Latest Premier League chat
- FIFA and UEFA have finally been forced into what was one of the most blazingly obvious moves to make and suspended all Russian teams from any international competition, meaning Spartak are straight out of the Europa
- Eden Hazard is back on Chelsea‘s wishlist for the summer! They must be confident it’s all that sunshine and tapas which is making him constantly injured
- Diego Simeone is the man Man United should appoint in the summer, according to Roy Keane. How much would you pay to see those two square off in an argument?!
Tweet of the day and match of the night
Oh, those pens!
Not given enough credit this ? pic.twitter.com/UGvQodeTho
— Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) February 28, 2022
Give him an inch…pic.twitter.com/mZqp1IL0Ag
— Karl Matchett (@karlmatchett) February 27, 2022
What a day for Caoimhin Kelleher ? pic.twitter.com/Q1BlFbRi3j
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 27, 2022
Atalanta vs Sampdoria is the biggish game tonight.
Fan Comments