Thiago injury latest & EVERYTHING on Reds' League Cup win! – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool fans are all somewhere on cloud nine on Monday, following the club picking up another piece of silverware with a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea at Wembley.

 

Thiago injury update

One player who missed out on the Wembley occasion at the last minute was Thiago Alcantara, taken injured during the warm-up and replaced by Naby Keita in the line-up.

The No6 was sadly left in tears on the bench and his injury is reported as a “tight hamstring”, with the Reds set to monitor his fitness level over the next few days.

He’s naturally a doubt for Norwich in midweek – not a likely starter there anyway – and the big questions will be over whether he can return for West Ham, Inter Milan or beyond.

 

League Cup in the bag!

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 27, 2022: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson lifts the trophy as his side celebrate winning the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 27, 2022: Liverpool's Joel Matip celebrates with the trophy after winning the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 11, 2020: Club Atlético de Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg match between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético de Madrid at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • FIFA and UEFA have finally been forced into what was one of the most blazingly obvious moves to make and suspended all Russian teams from any international competition, meaning Spartak are straight out of the Europa
  • Eden Hazard is back on Chelsea‘s wishlist for the summer! They must be confident it’s all that sunshine and tapas which is making him constantly injured
  • Diego Simeone is the man Man United should appoint in the summer, according to Roy Keane. How much would you pay to see those two square off in an argument?!

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Oh, those pens!

Atalanta vs Sampdoria is the biggish game tonight.

 

