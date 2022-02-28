Liverpool fans are all somewhere on cloud nine on Monday, following the club picking up another piece of silverware with a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea at Wembley.

Thiago injury update

One player who missed out on the Wembley occasion at the last minute was Thiago Alcantara, taken injured during the warm-up and replaced by Naby Keita in the line-up.

The No6 was sadly left in tears on the bench and his injury is reported as a “tight hamstring”, with the Reds set to monitor his fitness level over the next few days.

He’s naturally a doubt for Norwich in midweek – not a likely starter there anyway – and the big questions will be over whether he can return for West Ham, Inter Milan or beyond.

League Cup in the bag!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Latest Premier League chat

FIFA and UEFA have finally been forced into what was one of the most blazingly obvious moves to make and suspended all Russian teams from any international competition, meaning Spartak are straight out of the Europa

Eden Hazard is back on Chelsea‘s wishlist for the summer! They must be confident it’s all that sunshine and tapas which is making him constantly injured

Diego Simeone is the man Man United should appoint in the summer, according to Roy Keane. How much would you pay to see those two square off in an argument?!

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Oh, those pens!

Not given enough credit this ? pic.twitter.com/UGvQodeTho — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) February 28, 2022

Give him an inch…pic.twitter.com/mZqp1IL0Ag — Karl Matchett (@karlmatchett) February 27, 2022

What a day for Caoimhin Kelleher ? pic.twitter.com/Q1BlFbRi3j — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 27, 2022

Atalanta vs Sampdoria is the biggish game tonight.