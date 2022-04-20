Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Firmino injury latest & CL final ticket info announced – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool went top of the league on Tuesday, so we’re all Brighton fans tonight! Today’s reaction to the win and the latest squad fitness news hits the headlines on Wednesday.

 

Firmino optimism over derby return

Liverpool’s front three each scored and assisted against Man United, then Diogo Jota came on and also assisted. Just Bobby Firmino was missing from the first-choice five, as he suffered a foot injury.

But there’s good news – he should be back for the weekend.

Everton lie in wait and they’ll obviously be trying to save their own souls just as much as wreck our title hopes, so having the No9 available would be a real positive after having the same front line start twice in a row.

“Bobby was not involved because in the very last situation of the City game he got something on his foot,” Klopp said. “It’s not really bad.”

“We hope so [that he can be involved vs. Everton]. “Actually, we were a bit worried but the scan was fine. But it’s still very painful and that’s why there was no chance [against Man United].”

 

We BATTERED United!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 19, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 30, 2022: Liverpool's Liverpool's Katie Stengel (C) celebrates with team-mates after the third goal during the Women’s FA Cup 4th Round match between Liverpool FC Women and Lincoln City Women FC at Prenton Park. Liverpool won 6-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 19, 2022: Manchester United's manager Ralf Rangnick during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Christian Eriksen is rumoured to be wanted by Spurs as they have run out of new players to be linked with, so are just starting all over again

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Just drink it in.

Tonight’s late fixture sees Chelsea face Arsenal. And Brighton beat Man City hopefully!

 

