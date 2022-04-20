Firmino injury latest & CL final ticket info announced – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool went top of the league on Tuesday, so we’re all Brighton fans tonight! Today’s reaction to the win and the latest squad fitness news hits the headlines on Wednesday.

Firmino optimism over derby return

Liverpool’s front three each scored and assisted against Man United, then Diogo Jota came on and also assisted. Just Bobby Firmino was missing from the first-choice five, as he suffered a foot injury.

But there’s good news – he should be back for the weekend.

Everton lie in wait and they’ll obviously be trying to save their own souls just as much as wreck our title hopes, so having the No9 available would be a real positive after having the same front line start twice in a row.

“Bobby was not involved because in the very last situation of the City game he got something on his foot,” Klopp said. “It’s not really bad.”

“We hope so [that he can be involved vs. Everton]. “Actually, we were a bit worried but the scan was fine. But it’s still very painful and that’s why there was no chance [against Man United].”

We BATTERED United!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Uefa have released ticket information for the Champions League final – we’re not there yet but plans are being made for whichever teams go the distance!

Fabio Carvalho scored yet another goal and it was a beauty – as Fulham earned promotion to the top flight, with Neco Williams also in the side

And LFC Women are set for their own training base incorporating the first team and youth sides, from 2023 onwards

Latest Premier League chat

Ralf Rangnick has pulled a bit of a Hodgey with the uplifting analysis that his Man United side lost because Liverpool are “better players”. We’re not going to argue!

Jorginho has been shortlisted by a bunch of sides in Serie A, as Chelsea look to deconstruct that Champions League-winning side further

Christian Eriksen is rumoured to be wanted by Spurs as they have run out of new players to be linked with, so are just starting all over again

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Just drink it in.

Thiago vs Man United pic.twitter.com/oK9eN6aQrf — LFCComps (@LFC_Comps) April 19, 2022

Tonight’s late fixture sees Chelsea face Arsenal. And Brighton beat Man City hopefully!