No Tchouameni ‘negotiations’ yet & Firmino misses second leg – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are readying themselves for an all-or-nothing approach from Villarreal in the Champions League semis as we look to reach an incredible third final in five years.

No bid made but “keep an eye” on Tchouameni

The most frequently linked name with Liverpool for a summer deal right now is Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni, with the Reds expected to go big in midfield over the coming months.

Local and national journalists have already suggested he’s at or near the top of the list for qualities Jurgen Klopp wants to add to the squad and now another report adds another layer to the intrigue.

Self-proclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reckons there’s “strong interest” from more than just Anfield in the midfielder – United are mentioned too – and although we’re “really keen on signing him”, there’s “no negotiations open” for now.

Still a long way to run on this rumour, you might imagine, and to be totally honest it seems all the reporters are keeping their options open on this – saying the most in-demand young midfielder might go to Liverpool, Manchester, Madrid or London is hardly basis for an “I told you so” moment once the window opens up, is it?

Second leg: FINISH THEM.

Trent Alexander-Arnold wants another “four more years” of challenging for titles and trophies after the boss signed his lovely beautiful shiny gorgeous much-appreciated new contract

You may or may not have seen a Mo Salah ‘update’ on the contract situation which suggests a move to Spain could be in the offing, but here’s why that headline and comment should largely be ignored

LFC Women clinched the Championship title and promotion last week and goalkeeper Rachael Laws was among those picking up honours after a ridiculous 13 clean sheets in 19 appearances this season

Sadio Mane says having the fantastic squad depth available in attack “helps” the players each perform to their best level and that the competition between them all is friendly and to push each other

Youri Tielemans apparently wants a move to Spain instead of elsewhere in the Prem. Understandable really if he has title ambitions, as neither the Reds nor City are buying him so that’s his league hopes off the table for years

William Saliba has been one of France’s best centre-backs over the last year or two and he says he’d rather stay there than return to parent club Arsenal and battle with the mighty Rob Holding and imperious Benjamin White for a starting berth

Declan Rice doesn’t want to get “carried away” with links to Chelsea, City or Man United – which is probably a wise move given the Harry Kane antics of last summer and subsequent four months of playing at a similar level to Danny Cadamarteri

With the madness of Barcelona it’s easy to overlook how fun and fantastic our first run to the final was under Jurgen!

Tonight’s late fixture sees Man United‘s plucky defence hold out for just long enough against Big Bad Brentford to give Cristiano Ronaldo enough time to warm the ageing engines and plunder a late headed winner. 8pm kick-off.