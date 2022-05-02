Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
No Tchouameni ‘negotiations’ yet & Firmino misses second leg – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are readying themselves for an all-or-nothing approach from Villarreal in the Champions League semis as we look to reach an incredible third final in five years.

 

No bid made but “keep an eye” on Tchouameni

The most frequently linked name with Liverpool for a summer deal right now is Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni, with the Reds expected to go big in midfield over the coming months.

Local and national journalists have already suggested he’s at or near the top of the list for qualities Jurgen Klopp wants to add to the squad and now another report adds another layer to the intrigue.

Self-proclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reckons there’s “strong interest” from more than just Anfield in the midfielder – United are mentioned too – and although we’re “really keen on signing him”, there’s “no negotiations open” for now.

Still a long way to run on this rumour, you might imagine, and to be totally honest it seems all the reporters are keeping their options open on this – saying the most in-demand young midfielder might go to Liverpool, Manchester, Madrid or London is hardly basis for an “I told you so” moment once the window opens up, is it?

 

Second leg: FINISH THEM.

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

Mane and Salah celebrate, Wembley, FA Cup semi final vs Man City April 2022 (Image: Andrew Orchard sports photography/Alamy Live News)

  • Sadio Mane says having the fantastic squad depth available in attack “helps” the players each perform to their best level and that the competition between them all is friendly and to push each other

 

Latest Premier League chat

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 3, 2021: Leicester City's Youri Tielemans during the FA Premier League match between Burnley FC and Leicester City FC at Turf Moor. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Youri Tielemans apparently wants a move to Spain instead of elsewhere in the Prem. Understandable really if he has title ambitions, as neither the Reds nor City are buying him so that’s his league hopes off the table for years
  • William Saliba has been one of France’s best centre-backs over the last year or two and he says he’d rather stay there than return to parent club Arsenal and battle with the mighty Rob Holding and imperious Benjamin White for a starting berth
  • Declan Rice doesn’t want to get “carried away” with links to Chelsea, City or Man United – which is probably a wise move given the Harry Kane antics of last summer and subsequent four months of playing at a similar level to Danny Cadamarteri

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

With the madness of Barcelona it’s easy to overlook how fun and fantastic our first run to the final was under Jurgen!

Tonight’s late fixture sees Man United‘s plucky defence hold out for just long enough against Big Bad Brentford to give Cristiano Ronaldo enough time to warm the ageing engines and plunder a late headed winner. 8pm kick-off.

 

