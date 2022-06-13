Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
How Mane ‘pays’ for Nunez & details on Darwin’s €100m deal – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool look ever-closer to a much-changed attack, with news of Darwin Nunez’s transfer today and the expectation that he’ll see Sadio Mane depart Anfield shortly.

 

How Mane deal makes financial sense for Reds

Nobody really wants to see Sadio Mane leave Liverpool, but there’s an acceptance that he’s given us more than was ever expected, he’s won everything and he deserves to depart on good terms if that’s his choice this summer.

If so, we need to land a good fee for him and two rejected bids already show Liverpool are holding firm for their valuation of around £40m for the forward.

The Mirror’s David Maddock has detailed exactly how that’s likely to go a large part of the way toward paying for the signing of Darwin Nunez, over the long term proving some shrewd mathematics.

For starters, it’s claimed that Mane will be earning around £360,000 a week at the Allianz Arena across a three-year deal, which would be approximately double what Nunez is expected to be paid by the Reds.

That equates to around a £30m saving on one player’s salary compared to the other’s for the Reds – then factoring in the £40m we’re hoping to get in transfer fees, and the £70m overall chunk of accountancy gymnastics will pay all the up-front fee for Nunez to Benfica and some of the add-on clauses, too. As such, it might end up being perhaps only £15m or so extra to land the Uruguayan and replace Mane for a considerable length of time.

Meanwhile, the Senegal boss has backed Mane’s move to Bavaria, saying he’ll feel “best” there.

 

3 things today: Darwin, Nunez, Ribeiro!

LISBON, PORTUGAL - APRIL 05: Darwin Nunez of S.L. Benfica celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg One match between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC at Estadio da Luz on April 05, 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues - UEFA)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

Calvin Ramsay of Aberdeen

 

Latest Premier League chat

LISBON, PORTUGAL - Wednesday, September 29, 2021: Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong during the UEFA Champions League Group E Matchday 2 game between SL Benfica and FC Barcelona at the Estádio da Luz. Benfica won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Man City have completed the signing of Erling Haaland for £51m or about £300m, depending on how you want to see it. Assuming the Grealish price:minutes ratio comes into play, he’s only starting about 12 games next season either way
  • Man United have opted to simply rebuild Ten Hag’s favourite Ajax team, which is good news for Sub van de Beek but presumably means Ronaldo is out and Dusan Tadic soon to be in. Anyway, Frenkie de Jong and Antony are on the way
  • And Christian Eriksen has decided to say thanks to Brentford giving him a beautiful chance in the Premier League by bidding them a swift farewell and heading back to former lovers Spurs

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Still waiting for Jelavic to be better than Suarez tbh.

Tonight’s game is France-Croatia in the Nations. Or there’s Australia vs Peru in a World Cup playoff final!

 

