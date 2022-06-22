After six incredible years, today Liverpool said goodbye to Sadio Mane, who has now completed his transfer to Bayern Munich. Here is all the latest news.

Farewell, Sadio Mane

We all knew it was coming, but that didn’t make it any easier.

Mane is now officially a Bayern Munich player after both clubs confirmed the deal and the Senegal star was unveiled at the Allianz Arena.

The deal was announced at 12.15pm, with Liverpool releasing a farewell interview conducted at Mane’s house in Mallorca, where he was pictured earlier this week.

The transfer also brings an end to Liverpool’s iconic forward line of Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, which, after 338 goals in five seasons, must surely go down as one of the best attacks in football history.

Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Kostas Tsimikas are among those to have already posted goodbye messages to Mane on social media.

Mane in a Bayern Munich shirt really is going to take some getting used to, but the real question is who will take up his iconic No. 10 at Liverpool?

Place your bets…

3 things today: Say it ain’t so, Sadio?

Nike are “seriously considering” the option of offering several clubs home kits that would last two seasons. Just like the old days!

Mane has labelled himself Liverpool’s “No. 1 fan” and explained his decision to leave the club in search of a new challenge

Jurgen Klopp‘s tribute to Mane was classy as ever, with the boss admitting this was “a significant moment” and labelling him “one of Liverpool’s greatest ever players”

Latest Liverpool FC news

Billy Koumetio, Liverpool’s under-21s centre-back, is set to join FK Austria Wien on loan for the 2022/23 season, as per GOAL‘s Neil Jones, while Jakub Ojrzynski’s loan to Polish side Radomiak Radom was also announced by the club today

Curtis Jones couldn’t resist a game of six-a-side while on holiday in Los Angeles, scoring a couple of eye-catching goals that were caught on camera by Tiki Taka Soccer League’s official Instagram

Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott have been named as two players in line for improved contracts this summer, with Joe Gomez and Naby Keita set for new deals

Latest Premier League chat

Arsenal have made an opening offer to sign Brazil winger Raphinha, according to The Athletic, but in typical Arsenal fashion, the offer fell “well short” of Leeds‘ valuation. Seen that one before!

It doesn’t quite qualify as Premier League, but Gareth Bale is reported to have been at Cardiff City’s training ground to discuss the possibility of signing a short-term deal with the Championship club

Meanwhile, with Dean Henderson close to joining Nottingham Forest, Man United are said to be in talks to sign Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann, who Erik ten Hag believes can provide backup to David de Gea

Tweet of the day and match of the night

We were just about holding it together until Salah tweeted this. Today really is the end of an era.

It’s been quite a ride! Thank you for all the good times and I wish you all the best in your new adventure! You will be missed by all of us. pic.twitter.com/zndPry1mfg — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 22, 2022

England will take on Serbia in their second group game at the Under-19 European Championships, on BBC iPlayer at 7pm.

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah played the opener against Austria, while fellow Reds team-mates Harvey Davies and Luke Chambers could also feature.