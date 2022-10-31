As Liverpool prepare to host Napoli on Tuesday, one summer signing could finally be set to make his debut, while there’s also an update on the Anfield Road End redevelopment.

Ramsay ready at last?

More than four months since joining from Aberdeen, Calvin Ramsay could finally be set to make his Liverpool debut.

The right-back scored his second goal in three games for Liverpool under-21s on Saturday, and was part of the 22-man first team squad that took part in Monday’s session at the AXA Training Centre.

Jordan Henderson was not involved, but is not believed to be an injury doubt, having taken part in an individual session instead.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Jurgen Klopp confirmed Ramsay could now be ready to make his first appearance for the senior team, but did imply that he won’t start against Napoli.

“With Calvin, we have to see,” he said.

“That makes now no sense if we have to change a lot of players to bring Calvin in for his first senior [appearance].

“Coming on, yeah, for sure – these kind of things should be possible.”

A lot will depend on how the game pans out. If Ramsay doesn’t make his debut this week, then it should come in next week’s League Cup clash with Derby County.

3 things today: New Anfield Road End update

Liverpool have announced the next phase in the expansion of the Anfield Road End, with a major renovation to the stand’s roof during the World Cup.

Ibrahima Konate looks set to start for Liverpool against Napoli on Tuesday, with Jurgen Klopp claiming there is “a good chance” the defender will play having recently recovered from injury.

Klopp is open to criticism during a “really rough period,” but insists it is “not fair” to judge whether his Liverpool squad is in decline just yet.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Klopp was asked whether he felt his team “were in decline” in today’s pre-match press conference. His answer was one of five things we picked out from his latest media duties.

Liverpool West Derby MP Ian Byrne has contacted the Premier League in a bid to clamp down on vile Hillsborough chanting from opposing fans.

With two more goals in a 25-minute cameo for Welsh side Caernarfon Town, Liverpool striker Fidel O’Rourke brought his tally to five in his last five games.

Phil Neville could soon be Lionel Messi’s manager!

Inter Miami are increasingly confident of signing Lionel Messi, with more talks set to take place after the World Cup, according to the Athletic.

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba will miss France’s World Cup defence in Qatar as he needs more time to recover from a knee operation. (BBC Sport)

Luis Suarez fulfilled a dream on Sunday night, when his brace helped Nacional to victory over the other Liverpool to clinch the Uruguayan title.

