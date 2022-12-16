Liverpool face AC Milan in a friendly in Dubai on Friday, and here, we take a look back at the two teams’ Champions League final encounters in 2005 and 2007.

The 2005 final in Istanbul is widely regarded by Liverpool fans as one of the most remarkable victories in the club’s history, with the Reds coming back from 3-0 down to see off Milan on penalties.

Two years later, the two sides met again in the final, but this time it was Milan who came out on top, beating the Reds 2-1 in Athens.

There were, however, just 13 players who played in both matches – six from Liverpool and seven from AC Milan. Here, we’re asking you to name them in three minutes. To help you out, we’ve provided the players’ positions.

Milan had an iconic team under Carlo Ancelotti in the 2000s, and while Liverpool perhaps didn’t have as many star names throughout their team, they still managed FA Cup, Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup success aside from their 2005 Champions League triumph under Rafa Benitez.

Remember, not all of these players started both matches, with some introduced from the bench. Can you name the lot?

13 names in 3 minutes, GO!

