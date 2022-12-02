It’s time for another test of your memory, as we look back at the 26 players to feature for Liverpool since 1960 with a surname beginning with ‘K’.

Our Liverpool last name series has thrown up a number of challenges for supporters so far – with some proving easier than others.

We’ve already run through A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I and J, and now we’re looking for you to name every Liverpool player whose last name begins with K.

Four of them are currently on the books, while five others have featured for the club during the Jurgen Klopp era. So should be pretty easy, right?

Here are the rules:

Must have made a competitive appearance for LFC since 1960

Last name must start with the letter ‘K’ – not necessarily what we see on the back of a shirt, eg. Thiago would be in ‘A’ for Alcantara

6 minutes on the clock – can you get them all?

Want to try the rest? Have a go!