The next stop in our Liverpool alphabet quiz series sees us ask you to make a quickfire run through the 14 players with last names beginning with ‘N’ or ‘O’.
With fewer names to remember, you’ve got fewer minutes on the clock.
While there were 10 minutes to name the 39 players with ‘M’ surnames to feature for Liverpool since 1960, now that time has reduced considerably for ‘N’ and ‘O’.
Here’s a quick explainer for you:
- Must have made a competitive appearance for LFC since 1960
- Last name must start with the letter ‘N’ or ‘O’ – not necessarily what we see on the back of a shirt, eg. Thiago would be in ‘A’ for Alcantara
- A player’s nationality may not be where they were born, rather their national team in some cases
You’ve only got 4 minutes – go!
