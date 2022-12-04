We are now onto ‘M’ in our Liverpool alphabet quiz series, and this time there are 39 players to remember whose surnames begin with the letter.

Halfway through the alphabet, and it is a tough one.

After running from A through L, we are now asking you to name every Liverpool player to make a competitive appearance since 1960 with a last name beginning with M.

There are a few rules before you start:

Must have made a competitive appearance for LFC since 1960

Last name must start with the letter ‘M’ – not necessarily what we see on the back of a shirt, eg. Thiago would be in ‘A’ for Alcantara

A player’s nationality may not be where they were born, rather their national team in some cases

This time we’ve given you 10 minutes to guess all 39!

