With eight minutes on the clock, can you name every Liverpool player since 1960 with a surname beginning with ‘L’? It might be harder than it sounds!
We’re almost halfway through the alphabet, having run from A through K already in our Liverpool last name quiz series.
Now, you’re tasked with remembering every player to feature for the Reds since 1960 whose last name begins with L – including our cover star, celebrating a goal against Swansea in 2014.
Here’s a quick explainer before you start:
- Must have made a competitive appearance for LFC since 1960
- Last name must start with the letter ‘L’ – not necessarily what we see on the back of a shirt, eg. Thiago would be in ‘A’ for Alcantara
- A player’s nationality may not be where they were born, rather their national team in one case
We’ve given you 8 minutes – have a go!
Try the rest of our Liverpool last name quizzes!
- LFC last name quiz: ‘A’ – From Ablett to Ayala
- LFC last name quiz: ‘B’ – From Babb to Byrne
- LFC last name quiz: ‘C’ – From Callaghan to Crouch
- LFC last name quiz: ‘D’ – From Dalglish to Dudek
- LFC last name quiz: ‘E’ and ‘F’ – From Elliott to Firmino
- LFC last name quiz: ‘G’ – From Gerrard to Guthrie
- LFC last name quiz: ‘H’ – From Henderson to Hyypia
- LFC last name quiz: ‘I’ and ‘J’ – From Ibe to Jota
- LFC last name quiz: ‘K’ – From Kabak to Kewell
Fan Comments