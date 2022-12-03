With eight minutes on the clock, can you name every Liverpool player since 1960 with a surname beginning with ‘L’? It might be harder than it sounds!

We’re almost halfway through the alphabet, having run from A through K already in our Liverpool last name quiz series.

Now, you’re tasked with remembering every player to feature for the Reds since 1960 whose last name begins with L – including our cover star, celebrating a goal against Swansea in 2014.

Here’s a quick explainer before you start:

Must have made a competitive appearance for LFC since 1960

Last name must start with the letter ‘L’ – not necessarily what we see on the back of a shirt, eg. Thiago would be in ‘A’ for Alcantara

A player’s nationality may not be where they were born, rather their national team in one case

We’ve given you 8 minutes – have a go!

